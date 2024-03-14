Greenland ice sheet melting rates can predict Europe's summer weather. Here's how

Predicting the weather months in advance has long been a challenge for meteorologists, but a recent study published in the journal Weather and Climate Dynamics has proposed a surprising predictor: the melt rate of the Greenland ice sheet.

According to Dr Marilena Oltmanns from the UK National Oceanography Centre, who spoke to the Guardian, the melt rate of Greenland's ice sheet could offer insights into Europe's summer weather patterns.

A complex chain of events

Dr Oltmanns, the lead author of the study, outlined the intricate sequence of events that connects Greenland's melt rate to Europe's summer weather.

Warmer temperatures in Greenland result in increased glacial meltwater entering the Atlantic Ocean. This freshwater, being less dense than seawater, accumulates on the ocean's surface, disrupting the exchange of heat between the air and the sea.

Consequently, stronger winds form around the region of meltwater. During the winter months, these winds drive a northward shift in the North Atlantic current, an extension of the Gulf Stream.

Come summertime, the prevailing winds align with the direction of the North Atlantic current, redirecting northward.

This sets the stage for the development of large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns that typically bring warmer and drier conditions to Europe.

Dr Oltmanns suggested that by analysing the location, extent, and intensity of freshwater events, researchers can estimate the likelihood of warm and dry weather in Europe during the subsequent summer.

Drawing from their findings, Dr Oltmanns anticipated that ocean-atmosphere conditions will favour an unusually warm and dry summer across southern Europe this year.

By understanding the complex interplay between Greenland's melt rate and Europe's weather patterns, scientists hope to improve the accuracy of long-range weather forecasts and provide valuable insights for planning and preparation.