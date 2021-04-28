Diabetes, cancer, exposure to pesticide increase COVID-19 risk: Study

According to a new study, people with metabolic diseases, like Type-2 diabetes or cancer or those exposed to organophosphate pesticides are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 infection.

The study was conducted by a team from the US-based University of South Carolina and was led by Saurabh Chatterjee.

Chatterjee and his team identified an inflammation-linked basic mechanism that can increase susceptibility to COVID-19 infection among people exposed to organophosphates.

Their findings show that people suffering from cancer and/or Type-2 diabetes can also potentially be at a higher risk from COVID-19, because in such ailments, the body tends to display a similar inflammation type.

Gulf War Illness, a multi-symptomatic disorder, whose symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain, cognitive problems, insomnia, respiratory disorders, rashes and diarrhoea etc; is also caused by exposure to organophosphate pesticides.

The team also conducted an investigation into the increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in relation to exposure to organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos and increased levels of Interleukin 6 (IL-6).

As part of their study, multiple groups of cells were created. One group of human lung airway Epithelial cells were exposed to either IL-6 or Chlorpyrifos or to a combination of both, for six hours. While serving as a control, the other group of cells received no exposure.

After that, the cells with the spike proteins that cover the outside of SARS-CoV-2 were treated. During the course of infection, a process begins that allows the virus to release its genetic material into the healthy cell, this happens when spike proteins bind with angiotensin, converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors to our cells.

The researchers discovered that when the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was present, cells exposed to IL-6 and the pesticide exhibited increased apoptosis, or controlled cell death.

Compared to cells that were unexposed or exposed to the pesticide alone, cells exposed to both the pesticide and IL-6 notably had more ACE2 expression on the apical cell surface. While the basolateral membrane touches the surrounding tissues, the apical membrane of airway cells faces the interior of the airway. The researchers explained that increased ACE2 receptor expression on the apical surface means that additional viruses will attach to the cells.

Lead researcher Saurabh Chatterjee also said, “Since people with obesity, Type-2 diabetes or cancer also have high circulatory IL-6 levels, we think people with these conditions will also have increased susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection because of increased translocation of ACE2 receptor to the apical cell surface,”.

The findings of the study will be presented at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting to be held April 27-30.