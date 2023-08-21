Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates | Countdown begins as ISRO's spacecraft on verge of achieving historic feat
All eyes are on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as its Chandrayan-3 is set to make a touchdown on Moon's south pole on August 23, 2023, around 6.04 pm (Indian Standard Time). The Indian space agency is hoping that its spacecraft successfully soft lands on the Moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China. The Chandrayan-3 consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan similar to Chandrayaan-2. Its propulsion module would act like an orbiter. The propulsion module carries the lander and rover configuration until the spacecraft is in a 100-kilometre (62 mi) lunar orbit.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai, widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres. It has been a month and six days since the spacecraft was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, around 80 km north of Chennai city.
As more than a billion Indians prepare for a historic moment of lunar touchdown on August 23rd, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that communication with the orbiter of partially successful Chandrayaan-2 mission has been established.
The budget of Chandrayaan-3 is not very expensive. About three years ago, former ISRO chief K Sivan had told reported that the approved cost of this mission, which excludes the cost of launch vehicle, is approximately Rs. 2.5 billion; this cost includes the land rover and the propulsion module for this mission. In addition to this, the launch service costs Rs. 3.65 billion; taking the total budget of the Chandrayaan 3 mission to Rs. 6.15 billion or about $75 million dollars.
Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said on Monday said the Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon invovles "a very complex manoeuvre" " We narrowly missed it (soft landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kms (above the lunar surface)."
"So there are a host of things that have to work in unison....thrusters, sensors, altimeters, computer software and all those things. Any glitch happening anywhere...we can be in trouble...We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed," he told PTI news agency on Monday.
Indian actor Prakash Raj has always been a vocal critic of the current Indian government but his post on the country’s latest moon mission has triggered many netizens. His post on Chandrayaan-3 has not gone down well with people who think his sarcastic jibe is in “poor taste” and “insensitive”.
Indian businessman Anand Mahindra sent out prayers for the sucessful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's surface.
“August 23rd. 1745 IST. I’ll be watching. Praying. And cheering you on…” said Mahindra on X.
Here's where Chandrayaan-3 will land on the Moon's south pole side on August 23
Days before Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touches down on the surface of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that it has established a two-way communication with the orbiter of the mission's predecessor.
"Welcome, buddy!' Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," the space agency said on social media platform X.
The Luna-25 probe, Russia's first Moon mission in almost 50 years, crashed on the Moon's surface after an unspecified incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.
The crash comes almost a year and a half into Russia's Ukraine offensive that has seen Moscow isolated, with punishing sanctions that have affected its space industry.
Former ISRO director K Sivan told ANI news agency that the space agency has taken corrective measures compared to last time when Chandrayaan-2 crashed just momnets before it could land safely on the southern pole side of the Moon.
"Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data...Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhanced those margins...Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan 2, the system is going with more ruggedness..."
Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023, around 6. 04 pm (Indian Standard Time)