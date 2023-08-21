Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates | Countdown begins as ISRO's spacecraft on verge of achieving historic feat

Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said on Monday said the Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon invovles "a very complex manoeuvre" " We narrowly missed it (soft landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kms (above the lunar surface)."

"So there are a host of things that have to work in unison....thrusters, sensors, altimeters, computer software and all those things. Any glitch happening anywhere...we can be in trouble...We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed," he told PTI news agency on Monday.