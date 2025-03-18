NASA Sunita Williams returns Live Updates: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally nearing their long-awaited return to Earth after more than nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The two 'stranded' NASA astronauts will return home on Tuesday (Mar 18) thanks to the successful launch of a replacement crew last week.
Sunita Williams Returns Live Updates
The Crew-9's return journey will take roughly 42 hours, spanning March 17 to March 19, 2025.
Following the splashdown of astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, NASA will hold a Return-to-Earth media conference at 7:30 pm EDT (6:00 am IST, March 19).
NASA Sunita Williams Returns Live Updates on WION
Mar 19, 2025 06:19 IST
Will there be any psychological study of both the astronauts?
During the press conference, NASA was asked whether or not there be any psychological studies of Wilmore and Williams to evaluate the effects not just of a prolonged stay in space.
Mar 19, 2025 05:40 IST
Montalbano says, 'Just a beautiful landing'
Joel Montalbano, who is the deputy associate administrator, said, "It is awesome to have Crew-9 home. Just a beautiful landing."
"SpaceX has been an incredible partner,” Montalbano said, further adding that this mission is a great example of the power of NASA's public-private partnerships.
Mar 19, 2025 05:38 IST
Steve Stich on dolphins around at the moment of splashdown
Steve Stich, manager of Nasa's commercial crew programme said, "You could see the dolphins swimming around the capsule, which was kind of incredible." He said that their presence echoed many other observers of the landing.
Mar 19, 2025 04:27 IST
Last astronaut on Crew Dragon, Butch Wilmore also recovered
Mar 19, 2025 04:25 IST
Sunita Williams celebrates successful landing of Crew Dragon
Mar 19, 2025 04:24 IST
First visual of Sunita Williams after successful landing of Crew Dragon
Mar 19, 2025 04:21 IST
Russian Cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov recovered
Mar 19, 2025 04:18 IST
Astronaut Nick Hague waves to the camera after being recovered from Crew Dragon
Mar 19, 2025 04:15 IST
First glimpse of Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts waving at the camera
First
Mar 19, 2025 04:09 IST
NASA opens Crew Dragon's hatch!
Mar 19, 2025 04:05 IST
NASA to begin hatch opening! Sunita Williams to be carried out on a stretcher
Mar 19, 2025 03:56 IST
NASA successfully recovers Crew Dragon onto recovery vessel
Mar 19, 2025 03:42 IST
Watch Sunita Williams' splashdown moment
Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks! pic.twitter.com/M4RZ6UYsQ2— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2025
Mar 19, 2025 03:35 IST
Recovery team reaches Crew Dragon! Sunita Williams' extraction begins
Mar 19, 2025 03:30 IST
Sunita Williams makes successful splashdown in Atlantic Ocean
Mar 19, 2025 03:26 IST
Dragon successfully deploys parachute
Mar 19, 2025 03:25 IST
Sunita Williams successfully enters Earth's atmosphere
Mar 19, 2025 03:22 IST
First visual of Sunita Williams' spacecraft by NASA from Earth
Mar 19, 2025 03:16 IST
Dragon has entered Earth's atmosphere, initiating a communication blackout
Dragon has successfully aligned with its trajectory for splashdown and has entered Earth’s atmosphere. As it encounters intense plasma buildup, a brief communication blackout will take place. The spacecraft, flying autonomously, will reconnect with SpaceX once it passes through atmospheric entry.
Mar 19, 2025 03:07 IST
Dragon on standby, manoeuvring above Earth in preparation for splashdown
Dragon spacecraft is positioned for re-entry, with Freedom autonomously manoeuvring above Earth in preparation for splashdown off Florida’s coast.
Mar 19, 2025 03:04 IST
Dragon to endure temperatures over 300°C during re-entry
Dragon will face temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees Celsius during re-entry as it travels through Earth's atmosphere at hypersonic speeds. The spacecraft's heat shield is designed to withstand the intense heat and protect the crew inside, ensuring a safe descent.
Mar 19, 2025 02:56 IST
Dragon Spacecraft closes nose cone in preparation for reentry
The deorbit burn has been successfully completed, and SpaceX is now sealing the nose cone of the Dragon spacecraft. The nose cone, which has remained open since the spacecraft docked with the ISS in September, is being closed to prepare for reentry. Once secured, the spacecraft will commence its descent into Earth's atmosphere.
Mar 19, 2025 02:46 IST
Sunita Williams begins deorbit burn, next destination - Atlantic Ocean
SpaceX’s Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft, Freedom, has separated from its trunk module and initiated its deorbit burn to begin its return to Earth. The burn, which started at approximately 5:11 PM ET, will last around 7.5 minutes, setting the spacecraft on its reentry path.
As the capsule enters Earth's atmosphere at hypersonic speed, its heatshield will protect the crew from extreme temperatures that can rise beyond 3,000°F during reentry. The descent is expected to take nearly an hour before splashdown.
Mar 19, 2025 02:42 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Crew Dragon to splash down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee
After Dragon reenters Earth's atmosphere, it will splash down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee at ~5:57 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/IxX7ZxxpPM— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2025
Mar 19, 2025 02:40 IST
Sunita Williams to begin reentry! Claw separation successfully completed
This process involved detaching the umbilical connections between the spacecraft’s trunk and capsule, ensuring that power and data transfer systems are properly disengaged. With this step complete, Crew Dragon is now fully prepared for reentry, where it will endure intense atmospheric heating before deploying its parachutes for a safe splashdown.
Mar 19, 2025 02:36 IST
Crew Dragon has initiated its de-orbit sequence: NASA
The spacecraft is now gradually lowering its altitude, preparing for atmospheric reentry. During this phase, onboard systems are autonomously adjusting its trajectory and internal conditions, including temperature regulation, to ensure a safe descent.
The crew aboard will experience increasing gravitational forces as they re-enter Earth's atmosphere before parachutes deploy for a controlled splashdown off the coast of Florida.
Mar 19, 2025 02:28 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Crew Dragon currently working autonomously, says NASA
With just 1 hour to go for landing, Crew Dragon is currently performing several tasks autonomously, according to NASA. It is adjusting its internal temperature for reentry, ensuring optimal conditions for the crew.
Additionally, the spacecraft is aligning itself for the deorbit burn, which will slow it down for atmospheric reentry. The heat shield is being prepared to withstand the intense heat and pressure during descent. Parachute deployment systems are also being checked to ensure a safe splashdown in the designated landing zone.
Mar 19, 2025 02:15 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Landing live stream BEGINS! Watch with WION now
Mar 19, 2025 02:07 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Full schedule (INDIA TIME)
NASA will provide live coverage of the landing, starting at 2:15 a.m. IST. The timeline of key events is as follows:
- 2:15 a.m. IST (March 19): NASA livestream begins
- 2:41 a.m. IST (March 19): Dragon Crew-9 deorbit burn
- 3:27 a.m. IST (March 19): Splashdown
- 5:00 a.m. IST (March 19): NASA/SpaceX post-landing press conference
Live coverage will begin at 2:15 a.m. IST. Stay tuned for updates.
Mar 19, 2025 02:06 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Full schedule (US TIME) of events for Crew Dragon's journey back to Earth
NASA will provide live coverage of the landing, starting at 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT). The timeline of key events is as follows:
- 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT): NASA livestream begins
- 5:11 p.m. EDT (2111 GMT): Dragon Crew-9 deorbit burn
- 5:57 p.m. EDT (2157 GMT): Splashdown
- 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT): NASA/SpaceX post-landing press conference
Live coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. EDT.
Mar 19, 2025 01:48 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: PM Modi has genuine concern, says ex-ISRO chief
A touching message to Astronaut Sunita Williams from our Hon. PM Modiji. Hon. PM used to enquire with me as well about her safe return which showed genuine concerns for the wellbeing of an India origin daughter. Sunita, we all wait for sharing your experience when you are back. https://t.co/AiPnpeCi0c— Dr. S Somanath (@s_ssnath) March 18, 2025
-
Mar 19, 2025 01:40 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Live stream of Splashdown to begin in 30 minutes! Watch here
Mar 19, 2025 01:21 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Indian-origin astronaut logs second-highest time in space
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has now recorded 608 days in space, making her the second astronaut with the longest cumulative time in orbit. She surpasses many seasoned space travelers but remains behind Peggy Whitson, who holds NASA’s record with 675 days.
Mar 19, 2025 01:11 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Return Updates: Astronauts to develop 'Baby Feet' upon return to Earth
Speaking to NewsNation Prime, former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao highlighted the physical toll space travel takes on the human body, including a phenomenon known as “baby feet”.
“You basically lose the thick part of your skin,” Chiao said, explaining how prolonged weightlessness causes foot calluses to diminish. The soles of astronauts’ feet, he noted, undergo some of the most unexpected changes in a microgravity environment.
Mar 19, 2025 00:44 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: Cousin Dinesh Rawal organises 'Yagna' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
#WATCH | Dinesh Rawal, Sunita Williams' cousin brother organised 'Yagna' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, earlier today, for her safe return to Earth.— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025
Stranded in the International Space Station for 9 months, NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, along… pic.twitter.com/HusGGCsQAF
Mar 19, 2025 00:36 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: Manushi Chhillar praises astronaut for showing resilience during her mission
Former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, extended a warm welcome to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams upon her return to Earth, acknowledging her as a source of inspiration.
Reflecting on Williams’ journey, Chhillar remarked, "Moments like these define humanity. While we advance in research and technology, it is resilience in challenging times that truly sets us apart."
Moments like these define humanity! While we make attempts to advance our research and technology, our resilience during difficult times defines us.— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) March 17, 2025
Have always looked up to women such as #SunitaWilliams
Welcome back!! pic.twitter.com/HBKNTlbgXc
Mar 19, 2025 00:13 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: Watch the undocking of Crew Dragon incase you missed it in morning
LIVE: #Crew9 and their @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft are departing the @Space_Station and starting their journey back to Earth. Undocking is scheduled for 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). https://t.co/OUp4n98WeE— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
Mar 18, 2025 23:43 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: Crew Dragon to enter Earth at a speed of 27,359 km/h
According to Scientists Narottam Sahoo, the reentry of Sunita William's Crew Dragon, will occurr at a speed of 27,359 km/h, marking the final phase of their mission.
Welcome back, #SunitaWilliams!— Narottam Sahoo (@narottamsahoo) March 18, 2025
After an intense reentry at 27,359 km/h, the #Crew9 capsule is set to splash down near the #Florida coast at 3:27 am IST on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.
This remarkable journey highlights how science, precision, and teamwork make space exploration… pic.twitter.com/KYHjC6GMCb
Mar 18, 2025 23:25 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: Astronauts to be carried on 'stretchers' upon landing
Upon landing, standard protocol dictates that the astronauts will be carried on stretchers. After prolonged exposure to microgravity, astronauts' bodies undergo physiological changes. Returning to Earth's gravity requires a period of readjustment, during which balance and coordination can be compromised. In microgravity, muscles are used less frequently, leading to atrophy.
Despite regular exercise routines on the ISS, some muscle weakening is inevitable, necessitating assistance upon return. Astronauts can experience bone density loss of approximately 1 per cent per month in space. This reduction increases the risk of fractures, making immediate support crucial upon landing.
Mar 18, 2025 23:18 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: PM Modi pens a heartfelt message to Sunita Williams on her return to Earth.
Hours before her return to 🌎 after 286 days in orbit, a lovely note to Sunita Williams from PM @NarendraModi. pic.twitter.com/F5wgV1U3J0— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 18, 2025
Mar 18, 2025 23:07 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: NASA releases map of Crew Dragon's landing trajectory
#Crew9 will be difficult to spot in the daytime as it reenters Earth's atmosphere, but if you want to keep an eye out for @SpaceX's Dragon as it heads home today, we have the map for you. pic.twitter.com/dGmSWXbOyv— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
Mar 18, 2025 23:04 IST
NASA's Sunita Williams Rescue LIVE: Prayers offered at Dola Mata Temple for astronaut's safe landing
Prayers are being held at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan, the ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, for her safe return to Earth, according to ANI.
Williams and her fellow astronauts have embarked on their journey back after spending more than nine months on the International Space Station (ISS). Villagers have performed special rituals and lit an Akhand Jyot (eternal flame), seeking divine blessings for a smooth and safe landing.
Mar 18, 2025 21:51 IST
NASA releases map of SpaceX Dragon as it heads home
NASA, on Tuesday (Mar 18), released a map of SpaceX Dragon as it is on its way home.
#Crew9 will be difficult to spot in the daytime as it reenters Earth's atmosphere, but if you want to keep an eye out for @SpaceX's Dragon as it heads home today, we have the map for you. pic.twitter.com/dGmSWXbOyv— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
Mar 18, 2025 21:46 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: How much will she earn after months of delay?
Williams spent a total of 322 days in space throughout her two missions. With 50 hours and 40 minutes, she is second on the list of total cumulative spacewalk time by a female astronaut.
However, former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman explained that astronauts receive their standard salary without overtime benefits.
Read HERE to know more.
Mar 18, 2025 21:05 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: Williams’ unforgettable space journey back in 2007
Let's take a look at how Sunita Williams landed back in Earth in 2007 after spending 195 days in space, her experience of running a marathon from space and a special call to her father.
Read the full story HERE.
Mar 18, 2025 20:25 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: How will NASA astronauts' bodies react after 9 months in space?
Upon their return to Earth, both astronauts are expected to undergo significant physiological and psychological changes as they on their way to return to Earth after an extended stay of nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Read the full story HERE.
Mar 18, 2025 19:57 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: When and where to watch NASA SpaceX Crew-9 splashdown in India
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is gearing up for her much-awaited return to Earth, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore. Live coverage of their return will be available to watch online across multiple platforms, including NASA's official YouTube channel.
Read the full story HERE.
Mar 18, 2025 19:55 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: Sunita Williams Is "Daughter of India", says Union Minister
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has called NASA astronaut Sunita Williams a "daughter of India", as she is about to return to Earth along with Butch Wilmore.
Saying that India is "proud" of her and praying for her safe return, Singh said, "She (Sunita Williams), being a daughter of India, has made the entire world proud...She has successfully accomplished the task that she was assigned to. While all of us pray for a safe return, we also feel proud of her..."
The minister also referred to Sunita Williams' Indian roots in Gujarat and highlighted that Indian space scientists are making waves internationally.
Mar 18, 2025 17:03 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: Sunita Williams’ ancestral village plans grand Diwali-like welcome for her return to Earth
Residents of Jhulasan village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district are preparing grand celebrations for astronaut Sunita Williams’ return to Earth. The village, which is the ancestral home of her father, Deepak Pandya, is buzzing with excitement as locals get ready to welcome her in a manner similar to Diwali.
Villagers have been offering special prayers for Williams’ safe return, with many lighting an Akhand Jyot (eternal flame) at the temple of Goddess Dola Mata.
Her cousin, Navin Pandya, shared that a grand procession will be organised in her honour, featuring prayers and fireworks to create a festive atmosphere akin to Diwali and Holi.
“The atmosphere here is festive, with everyone eagerly anticipating her return. We will definitely invite her to visit Jhulasan in the future. It would be an honour to have her among us in her ancestral village,” Pandya said.
Mar 18, 2025 14:58 IST
NASA Sunita Williams Live: PM Modi says 1.4 Billion Indians proud of Sunita Williams
NASA Sunita Williams Live: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams praising her for her achievements.
"When I met President Trump or President Biden during my visits to the United States, I inquired about your well-being," PM Modi said in his letter to her.