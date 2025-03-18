NASA Sunita Williams returns Live Updates: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally nearing their long-awaited return to Earth after more than nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The two 'stranded' NASA astronauts will return home on Tuesday (Mar 18) thanks to the successful launch of a replacement crew last week.

The Crew-9's return journey will take roughly 42 hours, spanning March 17 to March 19, 2025.

Following the splashdown of astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, NASA will hold a Return-to-Earth media conference at 7:30 pm EDT (6:00 am IST, March 19).

