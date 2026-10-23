/War on the ballot? Trump, Netanyahu and the politics of attacking Iran | The verdict

What happens when the timing of a potential military offensive appears to depend as much on elections as on national security? That is the uncomfortable question confronting Washington and Tel Aviv amid fresh reports that the United States and Israel are preparing for another round of strikes against Iran.



According to reporting by the Financial Times and New York Times, military preparations are underway for possible renewed attacks, with Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile facilities and other strategic sites reportedly under consideration.



But the timing is politically explosive.



Israel holds parliamentary elections on October 27. The United States follows with its midterm elections on November 3.



Reports suggest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought renewed strikes earlier this month, but President Donald Trump opposed military action before the American vote.



The distinction matters.



Military preparations do not establish that an attack has been authorised. Nor does electoral timing, by itself, prove that either leader is manufacturing a conflict for political gain.



Nevertheless, the reports raise legitimate questions about how domestic politics influences decisions with potentially devastating international consequences.



Trump has publicly endorsed Netanyahu's re-election, describing the Israeli leader as a crucial partner against Iran. Yet Vice President JD Vance has declined to offer a similar endorsement, insisting that his immediate priority is America's own election.

Meanwhile, Tehran has threatened retaliation if attacked again.



The risks extend beyond Israel and Iran. Another major confrontation could destabilise energy markets, threaten maritime trade, deepen the region's humanitarian crises and draw additional countries into the conflict.



Iran's nuclear programme and ballistic missile capabilities present genuine security challenges. Governments have a responsibility to assess those threats and protect their populations.



But the justification for military action must rest on credible evidence, necessity and lawful objectives, not electoral convenience.



The question is not simply whether Washington and Tel Aviv possess the military capacity to strike Iran again.



It is whether the political calculations surrounding that decision are receiving the scrutiny they deserve.

Elections have deadlines. Wars have consequences that can last generations.