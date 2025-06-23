The B-21 incorporates next-generation stealth materials and design improvements. It is built to evade the latest radar systems, including those used by emerging military powers. The Air Force expects it to survive in heavily contested airspace where older bombers might be detected.
The US Air Force is phasing out the iconic B-2 Spirit in favour of the more advanced B-21 Raider. While the B-2 pioneered stealth bomber technology in the 1990s, the B-21 is designed to counter modern air defences that have improved over the last three decades.
One major factor is cost. The B-2 costs about $2 billion per unit, and its maintenance is expensive and labour-intensive. The B-21 is being designed with easier maintenance in mind, reducing operating costs while increasing mission readiness.
The B-21 will offer enhanced range, payload flexibility, and the ability to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons. It will also be capable of integrating with future drone systems, allowing for manned-unmanned teaming in future conflicts.
Unlike the B-2, the B-21 was designed digitally from the ground up. Its software and hardware can be updated rapidly, giving it a technological edge as threats evolve.
The US plans to build at least 100 B-21 Raiders, a significant increase from the 20 operational B-2s. A larger fleet will offer more flexibility and global coverage for long-range strike missions.
As rivals like China and Russia expand their advanced air defence networks, the U.S. sees the B-21 as essential to maintaining air superiority and nuclear deterrence — roles once held by the B-2 but now requiring a new generation of stealth.