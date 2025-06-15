/Why Israel bombed world's largest gas field in Iran? All about South Pars and why it matters

Israel targeted Iran's South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, shared by Iran and Qatar. The South Pars field is located offshore in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.
The ongoing Tel Aviv and Tehran's military conflict escalated when Israel reportedly launched it’s first-ever strike on Iran's oil and gas sector. Israel targeted Iran's South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, shared by Iran and Qatar.
The South Pars field is located offshore in Iran’s southern Bushehr province. It roughly spans an area of 9,700 square kilometres, 3,700 of which lie within Iranian waters. The gas field contains around 51 trillion cubic metres of natural gas. Iran shares the South Pars field with Qatar, which calls its portion, the North Dome.
South Pars supplies about two-thirds of Iran’s natural gas. Iran, also known as the world’s third-largest gas producer after the United States and Russia, produces close to 275 billion cubic metres annually. However, since the country faces US sanctions, most of this gas is consumed domestically. South Pars is central to Iran’s energy infrastructure.
The attack can potentially disturb the global oil pricing. On Saturday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the Israeli strike on the South Pars facility caused a fire, halting the production of 12 million cubic metres of gas. Contrary to media reports, Iran oil ministry on Sunday denied Israel’s attack on their oil and gas sector, claiming the Isfahan refinery operations continue without disruption.
Analysts warn this could become one of the most significant attacks on energy infrastructure since the 2019 strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility. Disruption at South Pars heightens risks to oil and gas supply in the region. Iran’s energy crisis, worsened by sanctions and blackouts, may deepen further.
Israeli officials have stated their campaign aims to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons and missile capabilities. Iran claims its programme is civilian. Tehran reported that over 78 people were killed on the first day of Israeli strikes, including 29 children in Tehran after a residential tower was hit.
The attack on South Pars has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy supply. Oil prices rose more than 9 pre centr on Friday. Israel’s continued offensive and Iran’s warnings of broader retaliation risk pulling in regional powers and global actors.