Weird, tacky, and outdated! Worst-dressed Grammy nominees 2023

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Grammys is the most musical and fashionable night of the year. On Sunday, some of our favourite musicians, and singers stepped out in Los Angeles in their fashion best, but like every other award, there are a few celebrities that disappointed us with their sartorial choices. As the award night wrapped, here we have curated some of the worst celebrity looks from the evening.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain wore this outfit thinking that she might look different in the crowd, however, things turned out different. Twain arrived at the Grammy Awards in a white sequin bell bottom coat suit, which she paired with a long hat, and for more drama, she painted her hair in a bright red colour. All over, her big polka dot dress with the long hat and bright hair looked tacky!

(Photograph: Twitter )

Alisha Gaddis

Alisha Gaddis' dress was too bright and colourful for the Grammys. Gaddis stepped out wearing a brightly colored, voluminous gown decked out with flowers and puffy sleeves. The dress looked old-fashioned and failed to impress the audience.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bebe Rexha

For the musical and bright night, Babe Rexha wore a body-hugging gown with a front cut-out that looked awkward and not-so-flattering.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dencia

The most awkward and weird look of the evening! Dencia wore a black gown with a green stone studded hood as she walked the red carpet. While choosing the outfit, Dencia must have thought that she would grab everyone's attention, but eventually, her idea failed.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hannah Monds

Hannah Monds tried to channel the retro vibe with her black strappy top paired with the purple colour of her fuchsia skirt. Her look looked extremely boring and outdated.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Blac Chyna

This was Grammys not Met Gala, Blac Chyna! The model showed up at the Grammy Awards in the 'Black Swan' dress with dark makeup, we understand that Grammys are also known for its out-of-the-box fashion, but with this one, Chyna went out of the hands.

(Photograph: Twitter )