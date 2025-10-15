/Top 7 countries with largest metro networks: How India stands out globally

Based on the data from 2024 and 2025, China has the largest network of Metro rail, expanding to appx. 11,000 km to nearly 50 cities. Its rapid expansion is part of the New Urbanisation Plan of China. Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou are at the heart of this mobility network. Beijing only has an 879 km-long metro network connecting 424 stations and over 3.6 billion annual commuters.