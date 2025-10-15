Top 5 bestselling books written by APJ Abdul Kalam that inspire young minds

APJ Abdul Kalam served the nation from 2002 to 2007 as the President of India. He was not only a prolific statesman but also a renowned scientist. A teacher and an inspirational figure who rose up the ranks from a humble background, Kalam;s contribution to the nation has been immense. Kalam started writing books to share his vision for a developed India and to tell people that nothing is impossible. Let's recall some of his bestselling books that no one can miss.