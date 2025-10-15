Top 5 bestselling books written by APJ Abdul Kalam that inspire young minds

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, is renowned for his significant contributions to the nation in the field of science. The former president of India is also credited for his bestselling books, which continue to inspire young people.
APJ Abdul Kalam served the nation from 2002 to 2007 as the President of India. He was not only a prolific statesman but also a renowned scientist. A teacher and an inspirational figure who rose up the ranks from a humble background, Kalam;s contribution to the nation has been immense. Kalam started writing books to share his vision for a developed India and to tell people that nothing is impossible. Let's recall some of his bestselling books that no one can miss.
The book is the autobiography of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in which the whole book revolves around the struggle of Kalam from a humble childhood in Rameswaram to becoming the 11th President of India and also a renowned aerospace scientist. The book was co-written with Arun Tiwari, as it adds the details of his studies, struggles, space programs, and his achievement of becoming nationally prominent.
The book by APJ Abdul Kalam centres on the thought process that aims to motivate the youth of India. It tells the real potential and works toward making the country a developed nation. Kalam focuses on the need to change to a different mindset to sense the patriotism, and the importance of visionary teachers and role models.
This inspirational book covers all his childhood times and his great support from his father, mother, and mentors, who have uplifted his life. The book also highlights his multiple failures, like his Indian Air Force rejection, which further inspires readers to work hard and not look back in life.
The piece is a compilation of all his lectures and the lessons he gave to the students and teachers. It portrays his conspiracy of life, how he prepares himself for life, overcoming challenges, and turning dreams into reality through hard work and motivation.
The book is written by A. P J Abdul Kalam and Y. S. Rajan. Kalam's Vision-2020 is based on the futuristic thoughts of the former president, where Kalam decides on a decisive action plan of how to develop India into a strong nation by the year 2020.