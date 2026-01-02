Here are top 10 interceptor missiles used in defensive roles, many featuring advanced hit-to-kill or high‑precision guidance and high speeds to stop ballistic missiles, rockets, cruise missiles and hostile aircraft
Russia's S-400 is the most widely deployed air defence system globally. It can intercept aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic targets at ranges up to 600 kilometres with interceptor speeds reaching Mach 14 for hypersonic threats.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system protects multiple nations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. THAAD achieves a 100 per cent success rate in intercept tests and can engage targets at altitudes exceeding 150 kilometres.
Israel's David's Sling fills the mid-range defence gap between Iron Dome and Arrow systems. The Stunner interceptor missile travels at Mach 7, covering ranges up to 300 kilometres whilst maintaining hit-to-kill accuracy against ballistic threats.
Arrow-3 operates at altitudes beyond Earth's atmosphere, intercepting long-range ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere. Israel successfully demonstrated the system against Iranian ballistic threats, validating its high-altitude interception capability.
The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 remains combat-proven across 17 countries including Japan, Germany and Saudi Arabia. Its hit-to-kill technology engages targets at 160 kilometres range with radar-guided interceptor missiles.
India's indigenously developed Akash air defence system achieved an 90 per cent kill probability, upgradeable to 98.5 per cent through dual-missile launches. It protects against high-speed aircraft at supersonic speeds between Mach 2.8 and 3.5.
Iron Dome protects against short-range rockets and mortars within 4 to 70 kilometres. Since operational deployment in 2011, it has successfully intercepted over 5,000 rockets with a reported 90 per cent success rate.
The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System jointly developed by Raytheon and Kongsberg engages 72 targets simultaneously. NASAMS-3 extends range to 50 kilometres using advanced AMRAAM-ER interceptor missiles.
India's Prithvi Air Defence system provides high-altitude interception capability within a two-tiered national shield. The Advanced Air Defence missile complements it for lower-altitude interception against ballistic threats.
The jointly developed Barak-8 naval air defence system protects maritime assets against aircraft, cruise missiles and drones. Its long-range interceptor capability extends over 100 kilometres with simultaneous multi-target engagement.