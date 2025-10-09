/Top 10 countries with the best road quality in the world

France has the largest road network in Europe and has a QRI score of 5.96. Over the last decade, there has been a push towards public mobility to reduce reliance on private vehicles. France has a PPP model of financing in road management; it has invested heavily in ITS, like dynamic traffic solutions, such as installing cameras and sensors to eliminate the need for tolls. It employed a preventive maintenance strategy for its roads, recognising that early interventions can reduce long-term costs