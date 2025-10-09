/Top 10 countries with the best road quality in the world

World Economic Forum uses a perception-based ranking, based on a survey of business leaders across the world on the quality perception of roads on a scale of 1(extremely poor) - 7 (efficient and extensive). Here is the list of the top 10 countries with the best quality of roads.
Singapore has extremely well-maintained roads and the highest QRI score of 6.45. It has a highly technology-driven management system for vehicles and roads. It uses smart technology, public transport and manages demand for private vehicles by using Electronic Road Pricing and Vehicle Quota System.
Switzerland is in the second place with a QRI score of 6.36. It has a proactive and long-term management system with effective technology, such as the ASTRA bridge, a mobile, elevated bridge that allows traffic to flow over a section of highway while it is under repair.
The Netherlands is ranked third and is the second European nation to be in the Top 10, with a higher QRI score of 6.18. The Netherlands approaches a multi-modal mobility system on the road, reducing emphasis on private vehicles, promoting public mobility, and cycling. It has a graded road system, with through roads, distributor roads, and access roads based on the size of the road and volume of traffic.
Hong Kong is ranked fourth with a score of 6.06. The authorities carry out regular inspections and maintenance works to maintain its quality. There is also a push for shifting away from private vehicles.
Portugal has a modern and high-quality road network and management, which has improved significantly over the last decade. As of 2019, the World Economic Forum have given Portugal a 6.05 QRI score.
Japan has a small area compared to its large road network. But it employs advanced maintenance and rapid repairs to keep providing safe, comfortable, and reliable travel. It is governed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and six expressway companies, which were privatised by four public road corporations. It received a QRI score of 6.02.
France has the largest road network in Europe and has a QRI score of 5.96. Over the last decade, there has been a push towards public mobility to reduce reliance on private vehicles. France has a PPP model of financing in road management; it has invested heavily in ITS, like dynamic traffic solutions, such as installing cameras and sensors to eliminate the need for tolls. It employed a preventive maintenance strategy for its roads, recognising that early interventions can reduce long-term costs
Oman is the first Gulf nation on the list. It also achieved a 5.96 QRI score. It's resilient engineering, modern technology, and a strategic vision that help in maintaining a high-quality road network of top international standards.
The UAE had a 5.92 QRI score. It has a decentralised leadership and high and sustained funding. It uses a PPP model for financing and management, employs AI and an Intelligent Trafficking System (ITS) for efficient traffic management.
Austria also has an efficient road management system under the supervision of the public corporation ASFINAG. It takes extensive care of the tunnel, motorways and bridges, employing a data-driven approach. It scored 5.89 in Road Quality Index.