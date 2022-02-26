Satellite pictures show vehicles lined up at Ukraine-Romania border

Satellite pictures show a large deployment of helicopters southeast of Chojniki, Belarus, near the border with Ukraine.
The Russian army has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure with cruise missiles from the air and sea, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Saturday.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Satellite pictures show 4-mile queue at Ukraine border crossing
Satellite pictures show 4-mile queue at the Ukraine border crossing with Romania.
On Thursday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a greater conflict in Europe.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russian ground forces deployment in northeast of Chojniki
Satellite pictures show Russian ground forces deployment in northeast of Chojniki, Belarus near the border with Ukraine.
Ukraine's army said Saturday it had repelled a Russian attack on one of capital city Kyiv's main avenues.
Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.
(Photograph:Reuters)
France to send 'defensive weapons' to Ukraine
France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's unprecedented attack, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.
The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said Friday they would close their airspace to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting from midnight.
(Photograph:AFP)
High-rise apartment block hit
A high-rise apartment block was hit by shelling in Kyiv on Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said.
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his pro-Western country would not be bowed by Moscow.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance was deploying its rapid response force for the first time ever to bolster defences in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian shelling hits building
A view of a high-rise apartment block hit by recent shelling in Kyiv.
In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States had troops currently in Europe, plus 7,000 ordered to deploy to German this week, and others on standby at home.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian troops inside Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers stand past a burnt Ukrainian army vehicle on the west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Britain and nine other northern European defence allies from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) agreed in a call that further sanctions were needed on Russia.
The JEF, set up in 2012, is made up of NATO members Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, and non-members Finland and Sweden.
(Photograph:AFP)
'I am here. We will not lay down any weapons'
Ukraine's biggest national flag flies in Kyiv.
Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital on Saturday as President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on. "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.