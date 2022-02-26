Satellite pictures show vehicles lined up at Ukraine-Romania border

Russian ground forces deployment in northeast of Chojniki

Satellite pictures show Russian ground forces deployment in northeast of Chojniki, Belarus near the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine's army said Saturday it had repelled a Russian attack on one of capital city Kyiv's main avenues.

Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.

