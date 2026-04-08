/'Strange place, new perspective': A prophecy comes true for Artemis II astronaut Reid Wiseman

The Artemis II spacecraft Orion is currently on its way back home after conducting a lunar flyby on April 6. The astronauts flung nearly 7,500 kilometres beyond the surface of the far side of the Moon, reaching the farthest distance in space any human being has ever been. In doing so, Orion used Moon's gravity to slingshot towards Earth, after which it will be caught by the planet's gravity, reducing reliance on fuel.