/In Pics | Rummaging for hope: Hamas and Israel begin hostage exchange

On Oct 9, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the war between Israel and Hamas. He also said it was a proud moment for all Americans.
On Oct 9, US president announced the end of the Israel-Hamas war and also said that Monday or Tuesday is when the hostages will be released. As the ceasefire continues, a Palestinian girl is seen sitting with her aid parcel. Trucks entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 12.
People are seen running towards trucks carrying humanitarian aid. With meager supply of food and cases of starvation and diseases on the rise, Gazans are hoping to feed their loved ones and keep them alive amid the conflict.
Two years and the war and Gaza is filled with rubble and hope for a better future. With each aid truck, the need may not be fulfilled completely but it is giving some hope. These are visuals from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Ahead of the hostage release on Oct 13, people gathered at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Families have been waiting to welcome home people held hostage by Hamas since Oct 7, 2023.
Friends and families have placed photographs of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the Oct 7 attacks.
It has been placed outside Tel Aviv Museum of Art, known as the 'Hostages Square'.