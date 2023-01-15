In pics | India's spectacular celebrations at 75th Army Day on January 15

As India celebrates its 75th Army Day on January 15, it marks the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief, General (later Field Marshall) KM Cariappa. General Cariappa led the Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war and later took charge of the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. This year, Bengaluru hosted Army Day 2023 to honour General Cariappa and the defence troops.

Here's a glimpse of the grandeur of events that occurred during the celebrations of Indian Army Day 2023.