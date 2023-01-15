In pics | India's spectacular celebrations at 75th Army Day on January 15
As India celebrates its 75th Army Day on January 15, it marks the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief, General (later Field Marshall) KM Cariappa. General Cariappa led the Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war and later took charge of the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. This year, Bengaluru hosted Army Day 2023 to honour General Cariappa and the defence troops.
Here's a glimpse of the grandeur of events that occurred during the celebrations of Indian Army Day 2023.
General Manoj Pande addresses the gathering
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. “Today is Army Day. Every Indian is proud of their Army,” he said.
Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day
Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations. The Army parade this year featured up to eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band made up of regimental brass bands.
Army aircrafts fly-past during the Army Day celebrations
Army aircrafts fly-past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. "In Stride with the Future" was the theme chosen by the Indian Army for the event in 2022. The "increasingly crucial role played by specialised and disruptive technologies in modern warfare" was viewed as being acknowledged.
"Veer madrassi, adi kollu"
A member of a contingent of Army's Madras Regiment marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations. The parade on Army Day began with a wreath-laying ceremony by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at Madras Engineer Centre War Memorial.
Drone of Army flies-past the Army Day parade
A drone of Army flies-past the Army Day parade at Bengaluru. Bike stunts, skydiving, and band displays are a part of the spectacular military display.
SEVA ASMAKAM DHARMA
Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performed a spectacular bike stunt at the Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi said, “In protecting the country and its boundaries Indian Army's contribution, valour is matchless."