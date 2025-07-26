LOGIN
How to join the Indian Army? Understanding the Agniveer Programme

Published: Jul 26, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 14:19 IST

What Is the Agniveer Programme?
What Is the Agniveer Programme?

The Agniveer programme is a recruitment initiative launched under the Agnipath scheme to induct young soldiers into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It offers a four‑year service period with an option for a select percentage of recruits to be absorbed into the regular forces.

Eligibility Criteria for Agniveer Recruitment
Eligibility Criteria for Agniveer Recruitment

Candidates must be between 17.5 and 21 years of age (upper age limit relaxed in specific years). Educational qualifications vary by role: General Duty (Class 10 pass), Technical (Class 12 with Science), Clerk/Store Keeper (Class 12 with any stream), and Tradesmen (Class 8 or 10).

Selection Process and Exams
Selection Process and Exams

The process includes a computer-based online exam, physical fitness test, medical examination, and document verification. Marks from each stage contribute to the final merit list, and only shortlisted candidates proceed to training.

Duration and Pay Scale
Duration and Pay Scale

Agniveers serve for 4 years under this scheme. During the tenure, salaries start around Rs 30,000 per month, with annual increments and risk allowances. At the end of service, recruits receive a one‑time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of approximately Rs 11.7 lakh, tax‑free.

Post‑Service Opportunities
Post‑Service Opportunities

After four years, 25 per cent of Agniveers may be absorbed into the permanent cadre of the armed forces based on merit and organisational needs. Others can transition into civilian careers, with skill certificates and priority in government recruitment schemes.

How to Apply for the Agniveer Programme
How to Apply for the Agniveer Programme

Applications are submitted online via the official Indian Army recruitment portal. Candidates must regularly check for rally notifications and exam dates. Preparing for the fitness and written tests is essential due to the high competition.

Why the Programme Matters
Why the Programme Matters

The Agniveer scheme is designed to create a youthful, tech-savvy armed force while providing skill development and employment opportunities to young Indians. It’s also a shift towards a leaner, more agile military structure.

