/How to join the Indian Army? Understanding the Agniveer Programme

The process includes a computer-based online exam, physical fitness test, medical examination, and document verification. Marks from each stage contribute to the final merit list, and only shortlisted candidates proceed to training.
The Agniveer programme is a recruitment initiative launched under the Agnipath scheme to induct young soldiers into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It offers a four‑year service period with an option for a select percentage of recruits to be absorbed into the regular forces.
Candidates must be between 17.5 and 21 years of age (upper age limit relaxed in specific years). Educational qualifications vary by role: General Duty (Class 10 pass), Technical (Class 12 with Science), Clerk/Store Keeper (Class 12 with any stream), and Tradesmen (Class 8 or 10).
Agniveers serve for 4 years under this scheme. During the tenure, salaries start around Rs 30,000 per month, with annual increments and risk allowances. At the end of service, recruits receive a one‑time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of approximately Rs 11.7 lakh, tax‑free.
After four years, 25 per cent of Agniveers may be absorbed into the permanent cadre of the armed forces based on merit and organisational needs. Others can transition into civilian careers, with skill certificates and priority in government recruitment schemes.
Applications are submitted online via the official Indian Army recruitment portal. Candidates must regularly check for rally notifications and exam dates. Preparing for the fitness and written tests is essential due to the high competition.
The Agniveer scheme is designed to create a youthful, tech-savvy armed force while providing skill development and employment opportunities to young Indians. It’s also a shift towards a leaner, more agile military structure.