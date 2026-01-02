Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) is a class of rocket engines that use a nuclear reactor to heat a propellant, which is most likely liquid hydrogen, to very high temperatures before expelling it through a nozzle to produce thrust. Unlike the conventional rockets that are used, that rely on chemical combustion of fuel and oxidiser, the NTP systems derive their force from nuclear fission, where uranium atoms are split apart inside the reactor core, thus releasing heat that converts the propellant into high-pressure gas. The result of this process is thrust, that is both powerful and highly efficient and offers performance beyond what chemical rockets can achieve.

