Global gold prices- Top 10 countries with lowest gold price

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 16:25 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 17:25 IST

Gold prices are subject to market fluctuation; any discrepancies in the prices of Gold are due to the difference between the time of reporting and the time of consumption. As of October 7, 2025, the top 10 nations with the lowest price of a gram of gold in INR are as follows.

Indonesia
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Indonesia

At the time of publication, Indonesia had the lowest price of 24-carat gold. With per gram worth of Rs 11,262.74, with 22-carat/g at Rs 10,326.91.

Turkey
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Turkey

Turkey offers a competitive price owing to its history of craftsmanship. It offers 1gram of 24-carat gold at Rs 11,264.93 and 1 gram of 22-carat gold at Rs 10,331.66. Please note that all these prices are converted from local currencies to a common currency, INR and are subject to the fluctuations in the conversion rate at the time of the day.

Colombia
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Colombia

Colombia has the lowest 22-carat/g price at Rs 10,323.95. It offers 24-carat/g at Rs 11,270.69. Colombia. This competitive price is due to the presence of several significant gold mines. The Buriticá mine in Antioquia is the largest and a "first modern underground mine".

USA
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

USA

The USA is always one of the countries to provide competitive pricing. This is because of the high value of the dollar, making the value of gold cheaper for other currencies. As of publishing 24 Carat/g was priced at Rs 11,273.76 and 22 Carat/g Rs 10,343.14.

Hong Kong
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Hong Kong

At Hong Kong, 1g of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 11277.44 and 1g of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 10335.49.

Switzerland
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Switzerland

Switzerland's high gold reserves, its strong currency Swiss Franc, make gold relatively affordable. Gold in Switzerland costs Rs 11,281.07 for 24-carat/g, and Rs 10,338.50 for 22-carat/g.

Singapore
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Singapore

Singapore offers very competitive pricing for both 24 and 22 Karat gold, at Rs 11,288.56 and Rs 10,349.36, respectively. Its robust financial hub status contributes to prices that closely follow international rates. Investment-grade gold is exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), making it an attractive destination for buyers.

Australia
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia

Australia, as a major gold-producing country, offers benefits from a reliable domestic supply, which helps to keep its gold prices competitive and steady. The Perth Mint, which is owned by the government, also influences its gold market. It has 24K at Rs 11 289.33 and 22K at Rs 10,355.20.

Malwai
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Malwai

Malawi's per-gram prices for 24K and 22K gold appear slightly higher at Rs 11,321.30 and Rs 10,370.31 than in some other countries, a surprising outcome given its prior reputation for having low overall costs.

Dubai
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Dubai

Dubai concludes the top 10 countries with the cheapest gold prices. With per-gram at Rs 11,484 for 24K and Rs 10,632 for 22K. Dubai is famously known as the "City of Gold" with a reputation for low taxes and competitive prices relative to some countries.

