Giza 2.0: Egypt to spend $51 million to preserve pyramids, protect animals, and boost tourism

One of the most pressing issues addressed is the treatment of animals used for rides around the pyramids. PETA’s Asia Vice President Jason Baker said, “PETA has documented the routine punching, kicking, whipping, and starving of horses and camels at the pyramids. Animals are literally ridden to death and then dumped like rubbish outside the gate.” These findings resulted in the Egyptian government, launching an animal welfare initiative, aimed at phasing out such practices.