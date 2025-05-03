Giza 2.0: Egypt to spend $51 million to preserve pyramids, protect animals, and boost tourism

Egypt’s Giza Plateau, home to the Great Pyramid—one of the last remaining Seven Wonders of the Ancient World—is undergoing a major transformation aimed at preserving its heritage while addressing long-standing concerns around overcrowding and animal welfare.
The initiative follows years of rising tourist complaints about unregulated vendors, extortions, chaotic site conditions and inhumane treatment of animals. In 2024, Egypt recorded whoopiong 17.5 million tourists, and with a goal of attracting 30 million by 2030, the government is implementing a comprehensive reorganisation plan to ensure a more sustainable and humane experience.
The $51 million project, spearheaded by Orascom Pyramids Entertainment Services Company, includes introduction of 45 electric buses that will operate every five minutes and reduce reliance on animal transport. Restoration of tombs, improvements to the visitor centre, and an online ticketing system are also part of the plan.
One of the most pressing issues addressed is the treatment of animals used for rides around the pyramids. PETA’s Asia Vice President Jason Baker said, “PETA has documented the routine punching, kicking, whipping, and starving of horses and camels at the pyramids. Animals are literally ridden to death and then dumped like rubbish outside the gate.” These findings resulted in the Egyptian government, launching an animal welfare initiative, aimed at phasing out such practices.
In addition to ethical reforms, structural changes are being implemented to improve visitor flow and safety. A new main entrance via the Cairo-Fayum road is being constructed, while authorities have planned to regulate commercial activities to prevent harassment by vendors and unlicensed guides.
The Giza Necropolis has long been the focal point of Egypt’s tourism industry, which contributes almost 10 per cent of its GDP. However, viral posts on various social media platforms have frequently criticised the environment surrounding the site, prompting urgent action from the state and private sector.
Businessman Naguib Sawiris, whose firm is involved in the project, said on X, “The health and happiness of the public and protection of this treasure are much more significant than giving away to the interests of 2,000 persons who have inflicted injury to the nation for years.” With this large-scale initiative, Egypt aims to protect its historical heritage.