/From Sudan to Somalia: Top 9 African nations still fighting deadly wars in 2025

Sudan’s civil war, now in its second year, remains the deadliest conflict in Africa. The fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), has devastated the country since April 2023. Currently, more than 13 million people have been displaced and vast areas of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Darfur lie in ruins. The RSF controls much of western Sudan, while the army holds the east and parts of the north. Reports of ethnic killings, starvation, and deliberate blockades have intensified, prompting warnings of famine and genocide. Despite mediation attempts by the African Union and neighbouring states, no ceasefire has held, and Sudan now faces state collapse on a scale unseen since the 1990s.