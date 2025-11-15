/Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish

The Great Wall is as much a timeline as it is a structure. Originating as early defensive barriers in the 7th century BC, it was first unified under the Qin dynasty and then rebuilt and expanded for over a thousand years, particularly during the Ming era.Over 19 different dynasties contributed to its construction and fortification over 2,000 years. Rather than a single construction project, it is a series of reinventions responding to new threats and shifting borders.

