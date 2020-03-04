Brazil cities gets hit by torrential rain taking death toll to 21

21 people have been killed in torrential rain, most affected cities are Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Another 32 people are missing in Sao Paulo, raising fears the toll could rise further.
Let's take a look at the pictures:
Violent storms in recent days have dumped a month's worth of rain on some areas in a matter of hours, devastating the southern coast of Sao Paulo state and poor neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, the country's second-most populous city.
(Photograph:AFP)
At present, Sao Paulo has resumed normal production and life, but the heavy rain has dealt severe blow to the city's economy. According to statistics, the largest farmers market in Sao Paulo, the Ceagesp market, was forced to throw away 7,000 tons of food due to the heavy rain, causing an economic loss of over $5.4 million.
(Photograph:AFP)