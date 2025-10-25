/6 things you probably didn’t know about B-1B Lancer

The B-1B Lancer, popularly known as 'The Bone,' stands as a testament to American aerospace engineering and military prowess. Since its induction in 1986, this supersonic bomber has evolved from a Cold War-era nuclear deterrent to a versatile platform for conventional warfare. Its adaptability and formidable capabilities have ensured its place as a cornerstone of the United States Air Force's long-range strike capabilities. Here are 6 facts that you didn't know about the bomber that refuses to retire:



