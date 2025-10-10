/5 countries that rent soldiers instead of having their own army

While most nations rely on standing armies to defend their borders, a few countries have taken a different approach, they hire soldiers instead of training their own. From private military contracts to foreign defense pacts, here are five countries that depend on others for their national security.
The Vatican is the only country in the world that has no native army and rents soldiers from another nation. The 135-member Swiss Guard, established in 1506, is made up of Catholic Swiss nationals who serve as the Pope’s personal bodyguards. Clad in their iconic Renaissance uniforms, these soldiers are trained in modern security tactics and are funded by the Vatican but recruited entirely from Switzerland.
The glittering principality of Monaco doesn’t maintain a full-fledged army. Instead, France is responsible for its defense under a 1918 treaty reaffirmed in 2002. Monaco has a small ceremonial force and police but relies on French troops for external threats. In return, Monaco aligns its foreign policy with France and hosts French military advisors during major events.
Liechtenstein abolished its army in 1868 after deciding it was too costly to maintain. Since then, the tiny Alpine nation has relied on Switzerland for military protection. The two countries share close economic and diplomatic ties, and Liechtenstein’s security is guaranteed through Swiss neutrality and regional defense cooperation.
Iceland, a founding member of NATO, has no standing army. Instead, its defense responsibilities are managed through agreements with the United States and NATO allies. The US operated a military base in Keflavik for decades, and Iceland contributes to collective security efforts through coast guard patrols and intelligence-sharing rather than armed forces.
Nestled between France and Spain, Andorra is another microstate that outsources its defense. Its co-princes—the President of France and the Bishop of Urgell (Spain) are technically responsible for its protection. Andorra has a tiny ceremonial army but depends entirely on its powerful neighbors in case of an attack or international crisis.
These nations prove that military might isn’t the only path to national security. Through diplomacy, neutrality, and smart alliances, they’ve managed to stay safe, without firing a single shot or training a single platoon.