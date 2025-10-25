LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /14 Real places that look like alien planets on Earth

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:49 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 13:49 IST

Which places on Earth look like alien planets? Explore 15 real landscapes where Earth feels like another world - from pink lakes to burning craters and more.

1. Danakil Depression, Ethiopia - “Earth’s Hottest Place”
1 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. Danakil Depression, Ethiopia - “Earth’s Hottest Place”

Located below sea level, with lakes of acid, boiling hot springs, and salt plains, the Danakil Depression reaches temperatures over 45°C. It’s one of the most Mars-like terrains on Earth.

2. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia - “Mirror of the Sky”
2 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia - “Mirror of the Sky”

Spreading over 10,000 square kilometres, this massive salt flat turns into a mirror when it rains, perfectly reflecting the sky. NASA uses it to calibrate satellites.

3. Wadi Rum, Jordan — “Mars on Earth”
3 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. Wadi Rum, Jordan — “Mars on Earth”

Known for its red dunes and sandstone cliffs, Wadi Rum has been used as a film location for The Martian. The terrain resembles Mars more closely than any other desert.

4. Socotra Island, Yemen - “The Alien Island”
4 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Socotra Island, Yemen - “The Alien Island”

Home to Dragon’s Blood Trees with red sap and unique umbrella shapes, over one-third of its plant life is found nowhere else on Earth.

5. Lake Hillier, Australia - “The Pink Lake”
5 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Lake Hillier, Australia - “The Pink Lake”

The bubblegum-pink colour of this salt lake comes from harmless microalgae. Surrounded by forest and sea, it looks entirely otherworldly.

6. Pamukkale, Turkey - “The Cotton Castle”
6 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Pamukkale, Turkey - “The Cotton Castle”

White terraces formed by mineral-rich hot springs cover the hillside, filled with turquoise blue water. It looks like a frozen fantasy world.

7. Zhangjiajie National Forest, China - “Floating Mountains of Avatar”
7 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. Zhangjiajie National Forest, China - “Floating Mountains of Avatar”

This forest is famous for its towering sandstone pillars, some over 1,000 metres tall. These peaks inspired the floating Hallelujah Mountains in the movie Avatar.

8. The Wave, Arizona, USA - “Nature’s Sandstone Art”
8 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

8. The Wave, Arizona, USA - “Nature’s Sandstone Art”

Found in the Arizona desert, the Wave features smooth, rippling rocks with orange and red stripes shaped by centuries of wind erosion. Only 20 visitors are allowed daily to protect it.

9. Tsingy de Bemaraha, Madagascar - “The Stone Forest”
9 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

9. Tsingy de Bemaraha, Madagascar - “The Stone Forest”

Sharp limestone spires rise hundreds of feet, forming a maze-like stone forest that looks like a jagged alien city. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage site.

10. Mount Roraima, Venezuela - “The Lost World Mountain”
10 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

10. Mount Roraima, Venezuela - “The Lost World Mountain”

This flat-topped mountain appears to rise directly from the clouds, surrounded by waterfalls and rare ecosystems. It inspired The Lost World novel.

11. The Door to Hell, Turkmenistan - “The Eternal Fire Crater”
11 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

11. The Door to Hell, Turkmenistan - “The Eternal Fire Crater”

A 70-metre-wide crater has burned constantly since 1971 when gas drilling ignited it. Its glowing pit of fire is visible for miles.

12. Bryce Canyon, USA - “Rock Spires Like Sculpture”
12 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

12. Bryce Canyon, USA - “Rock Spires Like Sculpture”

Bryce Canyon in Utah is filled with orange-red columns called hoodoos created by frost and erosion, resembling an alien city.

13. Dallol, Ethiopia - “Neon Planet of Colours”
13 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

13. Dallol, Ethiopia - “Neon Planet of Colours”

One of the world’s most colourful geothermal areas, with neon yellows, acid pools, and salt chimneys. It’s one of Earth’s strangest active volcanic fields.

14. Vatnajökull Glacier Caves, Iceland - “The Blue Ice World”
14 / 14
(Photograph: Unsplash)

14. Vatnajökull Glacier Caves, Iceland - “The Blue Ice World”

Beneath Iceland’s largest glacier lie glowing blue ice caves that look like frozen alien tunnels. The light filters through compact ice, giving it an ethereal glow.

Trending Photo

Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations
7

Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations

7 most colourful cities in the world you must see!
7

7 most colourful cities in the world you must see!

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth
14

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?
10

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?

No nights here! 7 incredible places on earth where sun never sets
7

No nights here! 7 incredible places on earth where sun never sets