Most people see Rolex as the gold standard of luxury watches. However, behind the scenes, the company runs very differently from most luxury giants.



Rolex is owned by the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, a charitable trust set up by the brand’s founder in 1944. That means it doesn’t have shareholders or public investors. It’s not even listed on any stock exchange.



On paper, Rolex operates under a non-profit umbrella. However, it’s still a business—one that reportedly made over $11 billion in revenue in 2024 alone. The foundation owns the company entirely and by Swiss law, this setup qualifies for certain tax benefits. That’s where the debate begins.

Advertisment

Also read: 7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex



The brand’s charitable status has raised eyebrows. How can a company known for selling some of the most exclusive—and expensive—watches in the world be considered a non-profit? Critics argue that while Rolex may technically qualify due to its ownership, its commercial operations are no different from any other for-profit business.



While the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation is known to fund projects in education, science, and the arts, the scale and specifics of its giving remain opaque. Details about how much money actually goes toward those efforts aren’t publicly shared because Rolex isn’t a public company. It doesn’t have to release detailed financial reports. That leaves outsiders guessing about the internal structure and where the money is actually going.



What Rolex gains from this structure is stability and freedom. With no investors to please, it can focus on long-term goals. It controls every aspect of production and deliberately limits supply, which keeps its products in high demand. This strategy isn’t just about prestige, it’s also smart business.

Also read: Even after 100 years, Rolex still rules the luxury watch world! Here's why



Supporters of Rolex have defended the organisation and said that the foundation model allows Rolex to stay independent and focused on quality, rather than chasing profits every quarter. However, others see it differently: a wealthy company using a legal structure that shields it from taxes and financial scrutiny.



At the end of the day, Rolex is walking a fine line, balancing philanthropy with profit. Whether that makes it a clever outlier or an example of outdated loopholes depends on your view of how companies should behave in today’s economy.