Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Rolex isn’t the only name — there are several other premium brands that appeal to the elite, luxury-driven crowd

Default Avatar
Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Rolex isn’t the only name — there are several other premium brands that appeal to the elite, luxury-driven crowd

Abhinav Yadav profile image
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
Jacob & Co – Daring Artistry and Ultimate Glamour
1/7

Jacob & Co is famous for combining high jewellery with exceptional watchmaking. Known for bold designs like the Astronomia and Billionaire collections, Jacob & Co creates watches that are pure masterpieces, showcasing dazzling diamonds and cutting-edge complications.

7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
Richard Mille – Futuristic Engineering and Innovation
2/7

Richard Mille watches are loved for their ultra-light materials, daring designs, and high-tech movements. Famous for pushing boundaries, Richard Mille timepieces are worn by top athletes and collectors, offering unmatched performance and a bold, modern spirit.

7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
Patek Philippe – The Gold Standard of Swiss Watchmaking
3/7

Patek Philippe is considered the pinnacle of horological excellence. With a history dating back to 1839, the brand is revered for its craftsmanship, elegant complications, and timeless designs. A Patek Philippe is often seen as the ultimate collector’s piece and an heirloom.

Advertisment
7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
Audemars Piguet – Revolutionising Watch Design
4/7

Audemars Piguet changed luxury watchmaking forever with the Royal Oak, the first luxury sports watch in steel. Known for creativity and technical brilliance, AP continues to innovate, blending tradition with bold modernity in every timepiece they create.

7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
Cartier – The Jeweller of Kings and Watchmaker of Elegance
5/7

Cartier is where luxury jewellery meets fine watchmaking. From the iconic Tank to the elegant Ballon Bleu, Cartier watches are celebrated for their timeless style, Parisian sophistication, and flawless craftsmanship, making them adored across the globe.

7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
IWC Schaffhausen – Precision Engineering with Timeless Charm
6/7

IWC combines Swiss craftsmanship with robust, functional designs. Renowned for collections like the Portugieser and Pilot’s Watches, IWC is loved by those who appreciate engineering excellence, classic styling, and understated luxury that lasts a lifetime.

Advertisment
7 ultra-luxurious watch brands that aren't Rolex
TAG Heuer – Racing Spirit and Swiss Innovation
7/7

TAG Heuer is legendary for its deep connection to motorsport and precision timekeeping. With iconic models like the Carrera and Monaco, TAG Heuer blends sporty performance, bold design, and Swiss accuracy, inspiring generations of adventurers and racing fans.

watches Rolex luxury jacob and co
Abhinav Yadav profile image
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
Advertisment
Subscribe