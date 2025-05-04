Even after 100 years, Rolex still rules the luxury watch world! Here's why

In 1926, Rolex introduced the world’s first waterproof wristwatch, the Oyster. A century later, Rolex continues to lead the luxury watch market with unmatched style, craftsmanship, and prestige. Even in the digital age, Rolex watches remain a symbol of timeless class and social achievement.
An episode of Antiques Roadshow featured a US Air Force veteran who bought a Rolex in 1971 for $345.95. That watch, now a rare “Paul Newman” Daytona, was valued at up to $700,000. The video went viral with 16 million views, proving just how legendary Rolex truly is.
The same model seen in the viral episode was worn by Hollywood star Paul Newman in the 1969 film 'Winning'. That iconic Rolex model became one of the most sought-after watches in history. In 2017, Newman’s actual watch sold for nearly $18 million, making headlines worldwide.
According to Morgan Stanley's 2024 report, Rolex accounts for one-third of the Swiss watch industry. It sells twice as many watches as its nearest competitor and controls nearly 45 per cent of the global pre-owned luxury watch market. Rolex is not just a brand—it’s a global force.
Since 1960, Rolex has been owned by the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, a private trust. Unlike most luxury companies, Rolex is a nonprofit. Its profits go towards supporting the arts, education and environmental causes adding a sense of purpose to every watch it creates.
In the 1960s, Rolex shifted its image from craftsmanship to success. With help from American advertising firms, Rolex became the watch for achievers. Whether it’s actors, athletes, or CEOs, owning a Rolex became a mark of excellence. It’s not just a watch; it’s a reward.
To fight counterfeits and control quality, Rolex now sells “certified pre-owned” watches. The company also acquired global retailer Bucherer in 2023. These bold moves keep Rolex ahead of the game, securing its legacy and protecting its name for the next century and beyond.