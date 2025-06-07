French Open 2025 Updates: World no. 1 Jannik Sinner takes out 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 in straight sets to set up blockbuster final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic gave his best but Sinner's youth triumphed eventually over him. Sinner won 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 and will now face Carlos Alcaraz for his maiden Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).
The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway.
Musetti showed great promise in the first set but went on to lose the steam from there on before calling it quits two games into the fourth set.
Alcaraz eventually won 4-6 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 and will now play to defend his Roland Garros title.
SINNER vs ALCARAZ in FINAL.
Sinner: 6 7 7 (7)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (3)
Djokovic cuts lead by 1 point.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (6)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (3)
Sinner on the gates of FINAL!
Sinner: 6 7 6 (6)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)
Sinner three up and two points from match.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (5)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)
Sinner regains two-point lead.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (4)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)
Djokovic takes two in a row.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (3)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)
Djokovic opens account.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (3)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (1)
Sinner three up in tie-breaker!
Sinner: 6 7 6 (3)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (0)
Sinner goes two up in tie-breaker.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (2)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (0)
Sinner takes first point.
Sinner: 6 7 6 (1)
Djoko: 4 5 6 (0)
And, we go to the tie-breaker!
Sinner: 6 7 6
Djoko: 4 5 6
Is this the set old Djoker comes back to life?
Sinner: 6 7 5
Djoko: 4 5 6
Sinner keeps coming back for Djokovic.
Sinner: 6 7 5
Djoko: 4 5 5
Djoker keep producing winning games.
Sinner: 6 7 4
Djoko: 4 5 5
Sinner wants to win the match in this set.
Sinner: 6 7 4
Djoko: 4 5 4
Djoker giving his all in do or die set.
Sinner: 6 7 3
Djoko: 4 5 4
Sinner comes equal to Nole.
Sinner: 6 7 3
Djoko: 4 5 3
Djokovic back ahead.
Sinner: 6 7 2
Djoko: 4 5 3
Sinner wins a game to make it equal.
Sinner: 6 7 2
Djoko: 4 5 2
Djokovic not giving up at all.
Sinner: 6 7 1
Djoko: 4 5 2
Sinner wins a game immediately.
Sinner: 6 7 1
Djoko: 4 5 1
Struggling Djokovic starts with a win.
Sinner: 6 7 0
Djoko: 4 5 1
Serbian Novak Djokovic takes a medical time-out on the court.
Sinner opens up two sets lead
Sinner: 6 7
Djoko: 4 5
Now Sinner breaks serve to regain lead.
Sinner: 6 6
Djoko: 4 5
Djokovic breaks service to make it equal.
Sinner: 6 5
Djoko: 4 5
Djokovic gets a breather but Sinner now serves for set.
Sinner: 6 5
Djoko: 4 4
Sinner inches closer to second set win.
Sinner: 6 5
Djoko: 4 3
Sinner breaks serve to get ahead a game.
Sinner: 6 4
Djoko: 4 3
Sinner comes back to draw level again.
Sinner: 6 3
Djoko: 4 3
Djokovic moves ahead in the game of cat and mouse.
Sinner: 6 2
Djoko: 4 3
Sinner draws level again.
Sinner: 6 2
Djoko: 4 2
Djokovic takes lead again.
Sinner: 6 1
Djoko: 4 2
Sinner draws level after marathon game.
Sinner: 6 1
Djoko: 4 1
Djokovic starts with a win in second set.
Sinner: 6 0
Djoko: 4 1
The Italian takes the first set against old guard Djokovic.
Sinner: 6
Djokovic: 4
Djokovic makes Sinner wait longer.
Sinner: 5
Djokovic: 4
Sinner one game away from taking the opening set.
Sinner: 5
Djokovic: 3
Djokovic survives to win third game.
Sinner: 4
Djokovic: 3
Sinner up by two games.
Sinner: 4
Djokovic: 2
Sinner takes the lead.
Sinner: 3
Djokovic: 2
Sinner draws level.
Sinner: 2
Djokovic: 2
Djokovic takes lead.
Sinner: 1
Djokovic: 2
Sinner returns the favour immediately.
Sinner: 1
Djokovic: 1
Djokovic wins first game.
Sinner: 0
Djokovic: 1
The players are on the court and it is about to begin.