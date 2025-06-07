French Open 2025 Updates: World no. 1 Jannik Sinner takes out 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets but the victory was much tougher than it looks.

Djokovic gave his best but Sinner's youth triumphed eventually over him. Sinner won 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 and will now face Carlos Alcaraz for his maiden Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).

The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway.

Musetti showed great promise in the first set but went on to lose the steam from there on before calling it quits two games into the fourth set.

Alcaraz eventually won 4-6 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 and will now play to defend his Roland Garros title.