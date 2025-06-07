LOGIN
FULL HIGHLIGHTS | French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sinner overcomes Djokovic in straight sets to enter final

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 02:04 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 02:04 IST
FULL HIGHLIGHTS | French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sinner overcomes Djokovic in straight sets to enter final

Djokovic vs Sinner in blockbuster match Photograph: (X/Roland Garros)

Story highlights

French Open 2025 Updates: World no. 1 Jannik Sinner takes out 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 in straight sets to set up blockbuster final against Carlos Alcaraz.

French Open 2025 Updates: World no. 1 Jannik Sinner takes out 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets but the victory was much tougher than it looks.

Djokovic gave his best but Sinner's youth triumphed eventually over him. Sinner won 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 and will now face Carlos Alcaraz for his maiden Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).

The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway.

Musetti showed great promise in the first set but went on to lose the steam from there on before calling it quits two games into the fourth set.

Alcaraz eventually won 4-6 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 and will now play to defend his Roland Garros title.

01:58:58
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

SINNER vs ALCARAZ in FINAL.

Sinner: 6 7 7 (7)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (3)

01:57:47
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Djokovic cuts lead by 1 point.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (6)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (3)

01:57:20
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Sinner on the gates of FINAL!

Sinner: 6 7 6 (6)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)

01:56:26
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Sinner three up and two points from match.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (5)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)

01:55:25
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Sinner regains two-point lead.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (4)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)

01:54:09
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Djokovic takes two in a row.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (3)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (2)

01:53:26
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Djokovic opens account.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (3)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (1)

01:52:38
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Sinner three up in tie-breaker!

Sinner: 6 7 6 (3)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (0)

01:51:43
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Sinner goes two up in tie-breaker.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (2)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (0)

01:50:53
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set (TIE-BREAKER)

Sinner takes first point.

Sinner: 6 7 6 (1)

Djoko: 4 5 6 (0)

01:49:49
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

And, we go to the tie-breaker!

Sinner: 6 7 6

Djoko:  4 5 6

01:43:37
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Is this the set old Djoker comes back to life?

Sinner: 6 7 5

Djoko:  4 5 6

01:38:48
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Sinner keeps coming back for Djokovic.

Sinner: 6 7 5

Djoko:  4 5 5

01:26:03
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Djoker keep producing winning games.

Sinner: 6 7 4

Djoko:  4 5 5

01:21:49
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Sinner wants to win the match in this set.

Sinner: 6 7 4

Djoko:  4 5 4

01:17:16
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Djoker giving his all in do or die set.

Sinner: 6 7 3

Djoko:  4 5 4

01:14:38
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Sinner comes equal to Nole.

Sinner: 6 7 3

Djoko:  4 5 3

01:11:44
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Djokovic back ahead.

Sinner: 6 7 2

Djoko:  4 5 3

01:03:40
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Sinner wins a game to make it equal.

Sinner: 6 7 2

Djoko:  4 5 2

00:54:30
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Djokovic not giving up at all.

Sinner: 6 7 1

Djoko:  4 5 2

00:52:15
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Sinner wins a game immediately.

Sinner: 6 7 1

Djoko:  4 5 1

00:48:12
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Third Set

Struggling Djokovic starts with a win.

Sinner: 6 7 0

Djoko:  4 5 1

00:42:11
French Open 2025 Live Updates:

Serbian Novak Djokovic takes a medical time-out on the court.

00:39:34
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Sinner opens up two sets lead

Sinner: 6 7

Djoko:  4 5

00:32:31
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Now Sinner breaks serve to regain lead.

Sinner: 6 6

Djoko:  4 5

00:24:43
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Djokovic breaks service to make it equal.

Sinner: 6 5

Djoko:  4 5

00:18:52
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Djokovic gets a breather but Sinner now serves for set.

Sinner: 6 5

Djoko:  4 4

00:14:43
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Sinner inches closer to second set win.

Sinner: 6 5

Djoko:  4 3

00:09:10
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Sinner breaks serve to get ahead a game.

Sinner: 6 4

Djoko:  4 3

00:04:17
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Sinner comes back to draw level again.

Sinner: 6 3

Djoko:  4 3

23:58:54
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Djokovic moves ahead in the game of cat and mouse.

Sinner: 6 2

Djoko:  4 3

23:50:28
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Sinner draws level again.

Sinner: 6 2

Djoko:  4 2

23:45:30
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Djokovic takes lead again.

Sinner: 6 1

Djoko:  4 2

23:42:21
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Sinner draws level after marathon game.

Sinner: 6 1

Djoko: 4 1

23:32:56
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - Second Set

Djokovic starts with a win in second set.

Sinner: 6 0

Djoko: 4 1

23:28:01
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

The Italian takes the first set against old guard Djokovic.

Sinner: 6

Djokovic: 4

23:24:34
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Djokovic makes Sinner wait longer.

Sinner: 5

Djokovic: 4

23:21:31
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Sinner one game away from taking the opening set.

Sinner: 5

Djokovic: 3

23:15:47
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Djokovic survives to win third game.

Sinner: 4

Djokovic: 3

23:07:26
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Sinner up by two games.

Sinner: 4

Djokovic: 2

23:03:17
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Sinner takes the lead.

Sinner: 3

Djokovic: 2

22:57:56
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Sinner draws level.

Sinner: 2

Djokovic: 2

22:53:01
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Djokovic takes lead.

Sinner: 1

Djokovic: 2

22:47:59
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Sinner returns the favour immediately.

Sinner: 1

Djokovic: 1

22:45:37
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner - First Set

Djokovic wins first game.

Sinner: 0

Djokovic: 1

22:36:29
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner

The players are on the court and it is about to begin.

22:20:02
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner

