Indian Navy, Coast Guard ships from First Training Squadron visit Saudi Arabia on overseas deployment

Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships will be involved in training with Saudi officials Photograph:( WION )
The First Training Squadron comprises of three Indian Navy ships and one Indian Coast Guard ship and is meant to provide hands-on, real-world training to newly-commissioned officers of the Navy and Coast Guard.
Four ships of India's First Training Squadron are on a four-day visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of a five-nation overseas deployment.
On the completion of their ab-initio training from the Indian Naval Academy, the young officers are sent for a six-month-long training period onboard the ships where they perform all crucial tasks and master the skill of seamanship.