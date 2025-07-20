/Young Sri Lankan Politicians on India visit, bat for strong ties

Also read: 'Child who won’t behave': White House frustrated by ‘madman’ Netanyahu’s behaviour; US official warns 'Trump’s goodwill could run out'

Member of Parliament, Chithral Fernando from Samagi Jana Balawegaya said, “India, Sri Lanka relationship has been going for a thousand years now, it gives me great pleasure to be here and experience first-hand the political affairs, and the system in India...Political affairs between the 2 countries have always been very close”

Last week, the delegation met Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss deepening bilateral ties between the 2 countries. During the meeting, Misri emphasised the crucial role of these young leaders in shaping the future of India-Sri Lanka relations, highlighting their importance as stakeholders in the bilateral partnership.

The parties present in the delegation include the National People’s Power, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, United National Party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, All Ceylon Makkal Congress, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi, Tamil Progressive Alliance, Democratic-Tamil National Alliance, Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, United Republic Front, Ceylon Workers’ Congress, and NextGen SL.

In Delhi, the young politicians visited the Indian Parliament, Sports facilities, ICCR Headquarters, got a briefing on India's Digital Public Infrastructure, especially Aadhaar - the Unique Digital Identity System at UIDAI office, met with think tanks and a university. India has provided significant support for Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project, from financial support to technical expertise. The delegation also visited the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s International Institute of democracy and Election Management, Dwarka, that trains electoral Officers and is also involved in International Cooperation with technical assistance to emerging democracies.

They are currently on a visit to Bodhgaya, and will also take part in a training module at IIM, Bodhgaya with themes on public policy and governance. They later visit Nalanda University, Patna, and Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, they visit key scientific institutions. The visit has been organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs in cooperation with the ICCR-Indian Council for Cultural Relations. The visit is part of India's ongoing efforts to support stronger ties with Sri Lanka and aligns with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

The delegation's visit follows recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, where he met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and announced initiatives like training Sri Lankan civil servants, concluding debt restructuring agreements, and providing financial support for projects such as a $14.9 million railway signalling project. A joint statement titled "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future" was also released, and agreements were signed, including a protocol to amend the Double Taxation Agreement.