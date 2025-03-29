The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed a ban on the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places ahead of the beginning of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival.

The UP government has also ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses ahead of the Chaitra Navratri festival, as per a government statement released on Saturday.



Besides, special restrictions will be imposed for Ram Navami on April 6, when animal slaughter and the sale of meat will be completely banned, reports news agency PTI.



After the UP government order, the principal secretary of the Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, has directed all the district magistrates, police commissioners, and municipal commissioners to immediately close the slaughterhouses and enforce the ban on meat sale near religious places.

The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, begins on Sunday (March 30) and ends on April 7.

Advertisment

Also read | Why are Muslims in India wearing black armbands during Alvida namaz?



Citing the orders issued in 2014 and 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government has clarified that illegal animal slaughter and the sale of meat near religious places will be completely prohibited.



District-level committees have been formed under the chairmanship of district magistrates and include officials from the police, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Transport Department, Labour Department, Health Department, and Food Safety Administration.

Also Read | ‘Yeshu Yeshu pastor’ found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case by Punjab court



Under the provisions of the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and the Food Safety Act 2006 and 2011, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed the officials to take strict punitive action against the violators, the statement said.



Meanwhile, a similar order was issued in Maihar district in Madhya Pradesh banning the sale of meat, fish and eggs until April 7. Maihar has a famous shrine of goddess Maa Sharda.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged authorities in Mumbai to shut down roadside meat, fish, and mutton shops out of respect for religious sentiments.