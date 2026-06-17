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WION Health Pulse: India emerging as preferred healthcare destination across the world, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Reported By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 16:08 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 16:08 IST
WION Health Pulse: India emerging as preferred healthcare destination across the world, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh at WION Health Pulse Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

India is emerging as a global leader in medical tourism and preventive healthcare, recognised for its cost-effective medical devices and pioneering vaccines like the COVID-19 DNA vaccine and HPV vaccine.

Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of India, who leads the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that India is currently hailed as a global leader in preventive healthcare. "We were the first to cme out witj the DNA vaccine in COVID, then also offer it to 30 other countries. Now we have HPV vaccine, which is known to be effective in the cervical, more so common in female," Singh told WION at the Health Pulse on Wednesday (June 17).

He also said that India has made a niche for itself in producing devices and heart valves that are cost-effective without compromising on quality. "We are also attracting medical tourism from outside. So that's a huge change in nature," Singh added.

Also read: WION Health Pulse: President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali joins rhythm of the new health order

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"Anything available, in any part of the world, is also available over here [India]. And that too at much cost effective price. Dr Singh said that this has resulted in making India the most preferred healthcare destination across the world.

Also read: WION Health Pulse: Charting the future of health innovation

"Hemophilia, we are the first to have come out with a successful gene driven trial, genetic remedy for hemophilia, which is a clotting disorder and why I am saying that this room will find it interesting is that you go back to the history of medicine," Dr Singh said.

"It is said that the first ever case of hemophilia, the deficiency of clotting factory eight were discovered in one of the cousins of Queen Victoria. So, not only that we have qualified in disease, we have been eating from India, namely the tropicl diseases in disease. We are now also in a position to find solutions about diseases or solutions for diseases which originated from the West," Singh added.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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