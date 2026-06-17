/WION Health Pulse: India emerging as preferred healthcare destination across the world, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of India, who leads the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that India is currently hailed as a global leader in preventive healthcare. "We were the first to cme out witj the DNA vaccine in COVID, then also offer it to 30 other countries. Now we have HPV vaccine, which is known to be effective in the cervical, more so common in female," Singh told WION at the Health Pulse on Wednesday (June 17).

He also said that India has made a niche for itself in producing devices and heart valves that are cost-effective without compromising on quality. "We are also attracting medical tourism from outside. So that's a huge change in nature," Singh added.

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"Anything available, in any part of the world, is also available over here [India]. And that too at much cost effective price. Dr Singh said that this has resulted in making India the most preferred healthcare destination across the world.

"Hemophilia, we are the first to have come out with a successful gene driven trial, genetic remedy for hemophilia, which is a clotting disorder and why I am saying that this room will find it interesting is that you go back to the history of medicine," Dr Singh said.