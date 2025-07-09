/What is ERASR? 5 points on the Indian Navy's new anti-submarine weapon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy, and the associated industry partners for developing and successfully testingthe Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), themade-in-India anti-submarine rocket. It was tested from INAKavaratti, displayingIndia's growing naval defence capabilities. The feat came a day after Singh stressed that thedemand for Indian defence equipment had increased following Operation Sindoor.
"The world is looking towards our Defence sector. The valour that our soldiers have shown during Operation Sindoor, as well as the way we showcased the capabilities of our domestic equipment, has led to an increase in demand for our indigenous defence products. World military expenditure has increased to over USD 2.7 trillion in 2024 - such a big market is awaiting us," Singh said.
What is ERASR?
- According to a government statement,Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rockets (ERASR) tests were successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti from June 23 to July 07, 2025.
- The system was designed by DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory.
- It was designed for the indigenous rocket launcher (IRL) of Indian naval ships. It was completely built in India. It is an anti-submarine rocket which can combat submarines. It is fired from the onboard IRLs of naval ships.
- The government's statement said that the ERASRuses an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze. It boasts a twin-rocket motor, which can attack in several ranges with accuracy and consistency. 17 such rockets were tested and evaluated at different ranges.
- "All the specified objectives of the trials, such as Range performance, Electronic Time Fuze functioning and Warhead functioning, were successfully demonstrated," the statement added. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited, Nagpur, will produce the rockets. It will be inducted into the Indian Navy soon, the statement added.