/What is ERASR? 5 points on the Indian Navy's new anti-submarine weapon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy, and the associated industry partners for developing and successfully testingthe Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), themade-in-India anti-submarine rocket. It was tested from INAKavaratti, displayingIndia's growing naval defence capabilities. The feat came a day after Singh stressed that thedemand for Indian defence equipment had increased following Operation Sindoor.

"The world is looking towards our Defence sector. The valour that our soldiers have shown during Operation Sindoor, as well as the way we showcased the capabilities of our domestic equipment, has led to an increase in demand for our indigenous defence products. World military expenditure has increased to over USD 2.7 trillion in 2024 - such a big market is awaiting us," Singh said.