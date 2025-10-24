/WATCH | Tejashwi Yadav shares Nitish Kumar's 'viral garland video', questions Bihar CM's health ahead of polls

Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar’s health and leadership, sharing viral videos to suggest Kumar is unfit for office ahead of Bihar Assembly elections
With just two weeks remaining before the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his health and capability to lead the state. The latest controversy erupted following a viral video from a recent rally. The footage shows the 74-year-old JD(U) leader attempting to drape a garland on BJP candidate Rama Nishad but being momentarily interrupted by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha. After a short pause, Kumar places the garland around Nishad’s neck, visibly annoyed, and tells Jha, “Ee gajab aadmi hai bhai” (He is quite a man), prompting cheers from the crowd.
Tejashwi Yadav shared the video on social media with a pointed comment: “If the Chief Minister is in good health, why is he acting like this after reading a prepared speech?” This is not the first time Tejashwi has raised concerns about Kumar’s well-being. Earlier, he posted another video showing Kumar in a virtual meeting, where he seemed confused while repeatedly greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tejashwi suggested that Kumar’s mental state might be influenced by aides, possibly with links to the BJP.
Tejashwi also accused the Chief Minister of making inappropriate remarks about his mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and women in general, asserting that Kumar no longer had the capability to govern effectively and that a ‘syndicate’ was running the show behind the scenes. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar, during the same rally, launched a counter-attack against his longtime political rival Lalu Prasad Yadav. He accused Yadav of promoting nepotism and neglecting women’s welfare during his tenure, saying, “Some people only cared for their own families, while we have worked tirelessly for women’s empowerment and the welfare of all people.”