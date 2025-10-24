/WATCH | Tejashwi Yadav shares Nitish Kumar's 'viral garland video', questions Bihar CM's health ahead of polls

With just two weeks remaining before the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his health and capability to lead the state. The latest controversy erupted following a viral video from a recent rally. The footage shows the 74-year-old JD(U) leader attempting to drape a garland on BJP candidate Rama Nishad but being momentarily interrupted by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha. After a short pause, Kumar places the garland around Nishad’s neck, visibly annoyed, and tells Jha, “Ee gajab aadmi hai bhai” (He is quite a man), prompting cheers from the crowd.

Tejashwi Yadav shared the video on social media with a pointed comment: “If the Chief Minister is in good health, why is he acting like this after reading a prepared speech?” This is not the first time Tejashwi has raised concerns about Kumar’s well-being. Earlier, he posted another video showing Kumar in a virtual meeting, where he seemed confused while repeatedly greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tejashwi suggested that Kumar’s mental state might be influenced by aides, possibly with links to the BJP.

Watch the video here