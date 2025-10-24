/Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha elections: Voting underway for four seats

Voting commenced on Friday (October 24) for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first such election in the region since 2019 and after a decade-long gap. Seven candidates are vying for the seats, with four representing the National Conference (NC) and three from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NC, bolstered by the support of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress, is poised to secure three of the four seats, while the BJP is seen as the frontrunner for the remaining seat. Political tensions are high, with all parties issuing whips to ensure their members vote in line with party directives.