A fire broke out on Tuesday (October 28) afternoon in a bus parked just a few metres away from an Air India aircraft at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3. The vehicle, belonging to SATS Airport Services Private Limited — a company that provides ground handling services for several airlines — was empty when the blaze erupted near bay number 32. Footage from the scene showed flames rapidly engulfing the bus.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), described it as an isolated incident and confirmed that no one was hurt. “In an isolated case, a ground-handling bus caught fire around noon today. Our Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team promptly responded and managed to douse the flames within minutes. The bus was parked and unoccupied when the fire occurred. There have been no injuries or casualties, and airport operations remain unaffected. The safety of passengers and staff continues to be our top priority,” DIAL said in a statement on X.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), Vichitra Veer, clarified that the bus involved in the fire incident was empty at the time and had no passengers or luggage onboard. The blaze was reported around 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, prompting an immediate response from fire crews, local police, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.