WATCH | India: ‘Drunk’ thieves try to rob Delhi couple at gunpoint, end up giving them money

In a bizarre case from the Indian capital city of Delhi, two people who were trying to rob a couple at gunpoint ended up giving them Rs 100 ($1.22) before driving away. The incident was caught on CCTV camera in the Farsh Bazaar area of east Delhi’s Shahdara, last week. What happened? The video shows two robbers on a scooter with helmets on, stopping near a couple walking by. Subsequently, one of them gets off the two-wheeler and points a gun at the couple while the other appears to frisk them.

However, when they are unable to find any valuables, one robber is seen handing something over to the man. According to media reports, the robbers realised that the couple had nothing with them except for a Rs. 20 note ($0.24) and one of them was seen handing something to the couple before driving away.

फिर भी दिल हैं हिंदुस्तानी. pic.twitter.com/yHcVkL2xY0 — AstroCounselKK🇮🇳 (@AstroCounselKK) June 26, 2023 × As it turns out, they were given a Rs. 100 note by the robbers, the couple later told the police, as per media reports. One of the accounts which posted the viral video claims that the robbers were “drunk,” which was later also confirmed by the police. Two robbers arrested The police managed to find the robbers after analysing footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras installed in the area. The two accused, Dev Verma and Harsh Rajput, reportedly aimed to join gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang and were influenced by his YouTube videos.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) of Shahdara, Rohit Meena, said, “Both the robbers had consumed a lot of alcohol at the time of the incident. After examining the CCTV footage, it was found that these robbers had created panic in many areas. We have recovered the pistol.”

The police also recovered around 30 stolen cellphones, one pistol and six cartridges from their possession. During the investigation, the duo was found in Jagatpuri and their arrest also led police to solve four other cases by recovery of a scooty used to commit the crime.

Furthermore, one of the accused, Rajput, already had two cases of snatching registered against him.

