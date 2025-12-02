/WATCH | DRDO successfully tests high-speed rocket-sled ejection system for fighter jets

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a significant leap forward in enhancing the safety of fighter aircraft with the successful execution of a high-speed rocket-sled test. The test, conducted recently, focused on evaluating a crucial component of fighter jet safety, the escape system, designed to safely eject pilots in life-threatening situations. This successful trial not only demonstrates India’s growing capability to design and develop advanced defense technologies but also marks a significant milestone in the country’s push toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The test was carried out at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, where the ejection system was subjected to extreme testing conditions at a speed of 800 km/h. The high-speed sled test aimed to simulate real-world emergency situations in fighter jets, demonstrating the system’s ability to safely eject the pilot under such intense conditions. A dummy pilot was used in the test, and the video accompanying the social media post from the Ministry of Defence showcased the successful ejection, with the system propelling the dummy clear of the cockpit.

This test marks a significant achievement in ensuring that the ejection mechanism works accurately and safely, even under high-speed scenarios, which are often the most dangerous for pilots. The ability to eject a pilot safely at such speeds could be a life-saving feature in critical, high-risk situations, where every second counts.

The achievement has been widely acknowledged by key figures in India’s defense sector. Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and its partners, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and various industrial collaborators. Singh hailed this as a significant development that not only enhances the safety of India’s fighter aircraft but also contributes to strengthening the country’s indigenous defense capabilities.