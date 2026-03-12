/Was an Indian-Israeli facility in Delhi attacked? Fact-check on viral claim amid Iran war

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (Mar 12) issued a “Fake News Alert”, warning citizens against false information circulating on social media amid the Iran war. This comes amid the widespread fake news on social media amid the conflict that has expanded to West Asia. The MEA cautioned against “false and baseless” claims on social media, urging people to stay alert.

“This is Fake News. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims on social media!” the MEA wrote on X, sharing fake news social media posts.

What did fake news claim?

The MEA debunked fake news on X, claiming that there has been an attack followed by a massive fire on a joint India-Israel defence facility in Delhi that resulted in the deaths of workers. The posts also alleged that the Indian media is blaming Iran supporters for the incident.

In a post on X, a verified account falsely claimed, “A massive fire broke out in a joint India-Israel defense facility in Delhi, resulting in the deaths of several workers from both countries. The Indian media is blaming supporters of Iran in India.”

Iran war expands to West Asia On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (Mar 12) has set three conditions to end the raging war. In a first statement on ending war, Pezeshkian said, "The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression."

Following the supreme leader’s death, Iran’s Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader on Sunday (Mar 8), marking the first time the position passed from father to son in the Islamic Republic’s history. However, multiple reports suggested that his selection was forced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was opposed by several clerics, who reportedly boycotted the meeting where his selection was made.

Since the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which began on February 28, Mojtaba has not made an appearance or statement in public. Following speculations that he has been severely injured in the strikes, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said on Wednesday (Mar 11) that Mojtaba is “safe and sound” despite injuries sustained during the ongoing war.