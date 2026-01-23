/Delhi rain on Vasant Panchami: Rare weather event or normal winter pattern?

Delhi witnessed light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Vasant Panchami, early in the morning. This rain, caused by western disturbances, comes as a relief to Delhi NCR after a prolonged dry spell. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast more light showers and thunderstorms across the region in the afternoon and evening. The cumulative rainfall in Safdarjung, Delhi’s observatory, remains at “trace” levels. The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning was 6.3 degree celsius. The rain might result in reduced fog formation and a slight improvement in visibility conditions. Humidity conditions were 100 per cent in the morning. According to IMD, the rainfall is expected to be accompanied by gusty surface winds reaching the speed of 30 to 40 kms per hour.

Will there be more rainfall in Delhi?

An orange alert has been issued due to thunderstorms and rain in Delhi-NCR and several adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana. January 24 looks partly cloudy but is expected to be dry. Temperature will feature a warmer high near 19 degree celsius and is expected to fall to 9.6 degree celsius. While January 25- 26 remains dry and overcast, patchy rain is likely to return on January 27-28, with projected chances at 84% and 76% respectively.

Is rainfall usual during Vasant Panchami?

There is very little data on specific dates of rain. However, rain in late January and early February happens occasionally. The festival of Vasant Panchami is usually celebrated to mark the arrival of spring. The rainfall is unusual, but not extraordinary. The slight rainfall can be attributed to western disturbances, a major weather phenomenon that usually affects the country during winters. It usually forms over the Mediterranean and shifts towards eastern India. The Northern and Eastern usually experience dry spells during winter. The rain followed the warmest January day in 7 years, on January 22, when the temperature soared to 27 degree celsius.