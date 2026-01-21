/Vaccinated pet dog bite turns fatal: Gujarat woman dies of rabies after delayed treatment

In a tragic incident that has shocked the city of Gandhinagar, a 50-year-old woman, daughter of a retired an IAS officer, died of rabies after being bitten by a pet dog that was reportedly vaccinated. The incident has raised concerns about rabies awareness, timely medical care, and responsible pet ownership. The bite occurred around four months ago when the woman was bitten by a Beagle owned by a staff member at the school where she worked. Although the dog had been vaccinated, the woman did not receive immediate post-exposure rabies treatment, a crucial step in preventing the deadly infection.

Experts stress that vaccination of a dog does not completely eliminate the risk, and timely medical attention for the bite is essential. The dog later showed symptoms consistent with rabies and died on October 17. In late December, the woman began developing symptoms of the disease, including fever, fatigue, and neurological issues, prompting her admission to a private hospital near Bhat Circle on December 30. Despite intensive treatment for about 15 days, she succumbed to the disease on January 17.

Health professionals warn that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. They urge the public to treat all dog bites seriously, regardless of whether the animal is a pet or vaccinated. Immediate medical intervention, including thorough wound cleaning and administration of the rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin, can be life-saving. The incident has reignited discussions on urban pet safety and public health measures. With a growing number of pets and stray animals in cities, authorities emphasize awareness about rabies prevention, responsible pet ownership, and proper disposal or vaccination tracking of animals.

