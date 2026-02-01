/Union Budget 2026 | 'Ambitious and aspirational': PM Modi hails FM Sitharaman's 'futuristic' budget

Hailing the Budget 2026 as India's roadmap for the ‘Reform Express’ it is on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it lays a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. He said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman achieved a historic feat by delivering the budget speech for ninth consecutive time. The PM also added that the path-breaking reforms announced in the budget will provide an open sky to the "courageous, talented youth of India." PM Modi highlighted that budget focusses on bringing down the fiscal deficit and keep inflation under control as well as it is a combination of high Capex and growth.



"This Budget further strengthens India's global role. The 140 crore citizens of India are satisfied with not just being the fastest-growing economy, but we also want to be the third-largest global economy at the earliest. This is the resolve of crores of citizens of the country. As a trusted, democratic partner of the world and as a trusted quality supplier, India's role is expanding continuously. The maximum benefit of trade deals recently signed by India - Mother of All Deals, should go to the youth of India, to the small and medium scale industries of India. In this direction, major steps have been taken in the Budget," the prime minister said.