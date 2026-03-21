/UAE 'open and stable' despite West Asia war: Amb Alshaali assures Indian businesses in Eid greetings

The United Arab Emirates remains "open, stable, and fully operational" despite weeks of attacks as the West Asia war rages, the country's ambassador to India has assured the large Indian business community and diaspora in a strongly worded letter.

In the message addressed to the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council community, Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali emphasised the resilience of the Gulf state's defences and economy, which started after US-Israeli attacks on Iran prompted retaliatory barrages from Tehran beginning 28th February 2026.

Since the onset of hostilities, Iran has launched over "2,000 missiles and drones" against the UAE, with the "vast majority intercepted by the country's defence systems," Alshaali wrote. He described the response as a demonstration of "extraordinary preparedness, technological sophistication, and operational readiness".

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Essential services, including energy, water, healthcare, telecommunications, and food supply, have continued uninterrupted, the ambassador said. Ports and airports remain functional, hotels and shopping centres are open, and the banking sector is sound with total assets exceeding AED 5.42 trillion (approximately $1.47 trillion). Strategic food reserves cover four to six months of demand, and commercial activity has "not missed a beat."

The letter, released on Eid al-Fitr, highlighted the deep integration of the Indian community, numbering more than four million, in UAE society. "For Indians in the UAE, the word 'family' is not a metaphor. It is a lived reality," Alshaali stated. He referenced UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's hospital visit to five injured civilians, including one Indian, where the leader declared: "they are all our responsibility."

The ambassador praised India's engagement during the crisis, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct call to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as an "expression of trust between two leaders, and between two nations, bound not only by shared interests but by deep human ties."

Bilateral trade, which surpassed $100 billion last year, continues to benefit from the CEPA framework, opening avenues in technology, renewable energy, healthcare, logistics, and financial services. "The economic architecture that both nations have built together is designed to endure," Alshaali wrote, adding that opportunities for Indian businesses remain "as compelling as they were prior to this period of uncertainty."