Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen killed in Srinagar terror attack

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed while another sustained injures in a terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar this morning.

J&K police said that terrorists fired indiscriminately upon policemen near Nowgam Bypass area of Srinagar in which three cops sustained injuries, two of them later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

“They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” police said in a tweet.

Inspector general of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, blamed Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit for carrying out the attack. The outfit is known for carrying out deadly attacks on security forces in the valley.