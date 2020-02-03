Two hospitalised for symptoms of coronavirus in Kottayam

Two persons, who returned from coronavirus-hit China two weeks ago, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital here for symptoms of cough and cold, government officials said here on Monday.

Health workers who reached the house of the two for a routine check-up for the virus found them with the symptoms and took them to the hospital, the officials said.

Samples taken from the patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, for testing, they added.

India has so far reported three cases of the novel coronavirus, all of them from Kerala.