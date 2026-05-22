/Twisha Sharma Death Case: Accused husband Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur, High Court issues notices

Samarth Singh, the husband of the deceased Twisha Sharma, who had been absconding in the case, arrived at a Jabalpur court on Friday (May 22) to surrender. His advocate, Saurabh Sunder, confirmed that they are moving an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). However, the move drew immediate objection from the victim's side. Advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the victim's family, argued that Singh had surrendered before the wrong court. "The trial court is in Bhopal, and the investigating officer is also in Bhopal; he should surrender before them. If he wants to surrender, he should do it in the trial court or in front of the investigating officer," Srivastava said.

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Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices on pleas challenging the anticipatory bail granted by a lower court to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma. Both Twisha's father and the State government filed separate petitions opposing the bail. Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.



Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the victim's family, said four petitions in total have been filed in the High Court. "One petition was filed by the government challenging the bail granted to Giribala Singh by the lower sessions court. Following that, the victim's father also filed a petition challenging the same bail. Hearing both petitions today, the High Court has issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing for May 25," Pandey told ANI. He added that the May 25 hearing would focus on arguments regarding the cancellation of the mother-in-law's bail, examining the points of challenge and legal deficiencies involved in the original bail order.

