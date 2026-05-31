/TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee allegedly attacked, a day after Abhishek Banerjee assault

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in South 24 Parganas district's Sonarpur, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday (May 31) was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Hooghly district. He arrived to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the assembly elections. The incident unfolded outside Chanditala Police Station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee, the Sreerampore MP from Hooghly district, and shouted "thief" at him and other members of the TMC delegation.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, the MP claimed that he was hit on the head during the protest and suffered an injury. He was seen holding a cloth against the back of his head. He alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack. "All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding," he told reporters. He then staged a dharna, accusing the police of failing to act. He also said the TMC would continue its protests against what he described as “BJP-sponsored attacks.” Rejecting the allegations, the BJP claimed that people across the state were expressing their anger against TMC leaders.

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Attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Earlier on Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee was attacked with eggs and stones. He alleged that BJP workers attacked his convoy and described the incident as an attempt on his life. He also vowed to pursue legal action in the Supreme Court. The BJP denied the allegations and rejected the TMC's claims regarding its involvement in the attack. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP threatened all the hospitals not to admit him. Abhishek was taken to two private hospitals in Kolkata but both reportedly refused to admit him stating that his injuries were not serious enough to require hospitalisation. Referring to this, Mamata Banerjee questioned why he was initially kept under observation if hospitalisation was unnecessary.