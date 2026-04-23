/Tech meets tradition: Humanoid robot welcomes voters at Tamil Nadu polling booth

In a striking fusion of democratic tradition and cutting-edge technology, voters at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore were greeted by an unusual election official on Thursday (Apr 23). The initiative, part of the Election Commission’s effort to increase voter turnout and modernise the polling experience for the 2026 Assembly elections, saw the robot stationed at the entrance of a designated "model polling booth". Dressed in traditional attire and programmed with multilingual capabilities, it offered a high-tech welcome that turned a routine civic duty into a memorable event for the local community.

As citizens approached the Government School, which is serving as a primary polling center, the robot extended its mechanical arms to offer roses to early morning voters. The robot was equipped to provide basic assistance, such as guiding voters to their respective booths and offering information on the documents required for identification.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Top 10 richest candidate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026

The deployment is part of a broader strategy by the district administration to create "theme-based" polling stations. Alongside the technological attraction, the booth featured eco-friendly decorations and distributed tree saplings to first-time voters, emphasising a message of sustainable growth.

The robot, developed by a local tech start-up in collaboration with regional engineering students, features advanced mobility, hand gestures, and a voice interface capable of communicating in Tamil and English. Election officials noted that such innovations are particularly effective in urban and semi-urban pockets like Vellore to engage younger demographics and tech-savvy citizens.